'The only way we know is fighting fire with fire' - Boks believe in their resilience

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE rediscovered a belief in their toughness under Rassie Erasmus.

The former Munster head coach has guided them back to traditional tactical strengths, as yesterday’s kick-heavy World Cup semi-final win over Wales underlined, but Erasmus has also focused on rebuilding the Boks’ mentality.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates reaching the World Cup final. Source: Ashley Western

Playing South Africa has historically been so difficult because they had an unshakeable belief in themselves, a resilience that guided them through tough moments towards success.

That trait has reappeared under Erasmus after vanishing in the Allister Coetzee era, when the Boks were fragile and very beatable. Often, the Boks simply collapsed in the tough times of 2016 and 2017.

Under Erasmus, the South Africans have become mentally strong and there was always a feeling last night that they would squeeze past Wales with their forwards-based power game. In the dying minutes, the Boks proved to have that mental edge.

“South Africa’s a tough place to grow up,” explained second row Lood de Jager after his team’s 19-16 victory. “You need to bring that out. We don’t psyche each other up and bang our heads against the wall.

“It’s tough growing up in South Africa and you have to bring that out when you’re on the pitch. There’s a lot of stuff, it’s dangerous. It’s a lovely country and I love it but it’s a tough place to grow up.

“Our captain [Siya Kolisi] grew up in a township, go there and see for yourself. A lot of people grew up in tough places and rural places and they need to bring that out.