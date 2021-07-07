Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Boks' clash with Georgia cancelled due to 16 Covid cases across both camps

SA Rugby will plough on towards the Test series despite a third wave of the virus in South Africa.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 979 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5488170
The Springboks' clash is off.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Springboks' clash is off.
The Springboks' clash is off.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE SPRINGBOKS’ CLASH with Georgia on Friday has been officially cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks in both camps.

The fixture was set to be a crucial part of the South Africans’ build-up to their Test series with the Lions, which is due to start on 24 July, but SA Rugby has confirmed that it won’t take place as “the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match.”

The Springboks have had 12 positive Covid-19 cases in their camp this week. Head coach Jacques Nienaber, five other members of management, a masseuse, and five players – Lood de Jager, Frans Steyn, Handré Pollard, Frans Malherbe, and Marvin Orie – all returned positive PCR test results.

Boks training has been suspended and the entire group placed into isolation. This followed two positive Covid-19 cases in the squad last week.

Meanwhile, the visiting Georgians recorded four positive cases in their squad following last weekend’s 40-9 defeat to the Springboks.

As such, the cancellation of this Friday’s rematch was always highly likely and it has now been officially confirmed following a review of the situation by the Lions series ‘Medical Advisory Group.’

It comes as a major blow to the Boks in their build-up to the Lions series, although the tourists have also had a cancellation for this weekend after their scheduled opposition on Saturday, the Bulls, reported five positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The Springboks may now use South Africa A’s scheduled clash with the Lions on Wednesday 14 July to field a strong team as they look to tune-up for the Test series.

As things stand, two of the Tests are due to take place in Johannesburg – the epicentre of the current third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa – but it is expected that all three of the games will be moved to Cape Town.

The Lions tour is clearly on a knife-edge given the spread of Covid among three of the rugby squads due to be involved in games in South Africa this weekend.

The tourists have so far managed to keep Covid out of their camp but concerns over the viability of the Test series continue to grow.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux underlined that getting the Springboks ready for the Test series is the focus now.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella in South Africa

Become a Member

“In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that Covid and this third wave are wreaking, the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial,” said Roux

“But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time, energy and resources into making these matches happen.

“I especially feel for the fans and players, and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series, which has now been cut short. We’ve not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments, but I’d like to thank them publicly for their support.

“We continue to plan for the Springboks’ re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the Test series but in the short-term we wish a speedy recovery for those who have been infected.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie