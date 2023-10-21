Springboks' scrum delivers again as Bomb Squad make impact

IN THEIR TIME of need, it was the Springboks scrum that saved the day.

We’ve seen it happen many times before. When the pressure is on and they need a big play, the South Africans so often generate momentum at the scrum.

The pressure was on tonight in Paris as England brought a focused, kick-heavy game plan and executed it superbly. They won the aerial battle, largely shut down the Springboks’ ball-carriers, and demolished the South African maul too.

Steve Borthwick’s men ticked so many boxes. They even won a crucial scrum penalty near their own tryline in the first half. With captain Owen Farrell kicking metronomically off the tee and adding a wonderful long-range drop goal, England could be forgiven for feeling like it was their night.

There was even a rare sight from the English coaches’ box at one point in the second half. Borthwick was shown laughing with his fellow coaches after another little victory for his players down on the pitch. The England boss was clearly enjoying the show.

And yet, there was one box that was unticked in the second half as the Bomb Squad made their presence felt once again. ‘No scrum, no win’ goes the saying in France and it proved to be true at Stade de France. The scrum allowed the Boks to edge England on a 16-15 scoreline.

In that sense, this game had strong echoes of the 2019 World Cup final between the same sides. In Tokyo four years ago, England lost starting tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler to a head injury early in the game and were dismantled at the scrum.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO South Africa's scrum was crucial. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Frans Malherbe and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira had a field day as they won crucial scrum penalties throughout the game, playing a huge role in out-half Handré Pollard slotting six penalties to go along with two conversions of two classy Boks tries.

Tonight in Paris, it all felt familiar. It wasn’t a Beast running riot this time, but instead an Ox. Replacement loosehead prop Ox Nché was integral to the South Africans turning the scrum into their major point of dominance.

Springboks bosses Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber began to call on their bench as early as the 31st minute, with Pollard sent on for starting out-half Manie Libbok as the Boks struggled to get a controlling grip on the game. Pollard was hugely important, kicking the winning penalty with composure but also nailing his linekick for the crucial Springboks’ try.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux followed early in the second half and their experience was surely crucial in the Boks edging over the line.

Munster lock RG Snyman was the first of the bench forwards to be called on and he had a huge role in them surviving this semi-final scare. The towering second row scored the Springboks’ only try of the game, finishing strongly after an astonishingly powerful carry off the back of a dummy maul by sub back row Kwagga Smith.

Smith had come on with back row/hooker hybrid Deon Fourie with half an hour left to play, both of them proving their worth once again.

The introduction of Nche in the 49th minute was pivotal as he brought his usual level of aggression and power to the scrum, making an instant impact there. With Snyman lending ballast from the back row, Vincent Koch replacing Malherbe with 25 minutes to go, and hooker Bongi Mbonambi doing the full 80, the Boks forwards had too much for the English pack. A string of scrum penalties carried them home.

James Crombie / INPHO RG Snyman scored a try off the bench. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

England hooker Jamie George also went the full distance but replacement props Sinckler and Ellis Genge were both penalised by referee Ben O’Keeffe at the scrum.

As with any scrum penalty, there’s no doubt England could argue the case differently. There is always so much going on there, such dark arts being applied. Much of it goes over the heads of match officials, media, and fans, but there’s real craft in this area.

What no one can doubt is the power of the Boks’ scrum and also its fearsome reputation. That surely counts for something too. Referees obviously believe they’re judging each scrum on its unique circumstances, but they also know deep down that South Africans are good at scrummaging.

So when they get nudging forward, the penalty usually follows.

The Boks have such remarkable confidence in their scrum that they are now calling for them after marking the ball in their own 22. They did that last weekend against France, duly winning a penalty, then repeated it tonight against England.

Though no penalty came on that occasion, you just knew that the Boks would love one more shot at the English scrum.

It arrived, they delivered, Pollard nailed his penalty, and the Boks won.