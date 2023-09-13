Springboks name four scrum-halves to play Romania

SOUTH AFRICA WILL have four scrum-halves in their matchday squad to face Romania, as they focus attentions firmly on the crunch Pool B clash with Ireland in 10 days’ time.

Cobus Reinach starts in the No.9 shirt with Grant Williams being promoted from the bench to the right wing in 14 personnel changes to the starting lineup after last weekend’s opening win against Scotland.

Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk, who offers cover at fly-half, are on the bench for Sunday’s match in Bordeaux.

“People were surprised when we picked four scrum-halves in the squad but we knew they offered us the skills and versatility to provide backline options to manage the challenges that tournament rugby gives you,” head coach Jacques Nienaber said in an SA Rugby statement.

“We have been rotating and testing players in different positions since last season to put us in the fortunate position to have a group of 33 players in France that are closely matched in terms of their quality of play and skills,” he added.

Among the forwards, lock Jean Kleyn makes his fifth Springboks appearance, four years after representing Ireland in the last World Cup.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi takes over the captaincy from emblematic back-rower Siya Kolisi, who guided the team to the Webb Ellis trophy in 2019.

It will just be the second Test between the sides after the Boks’ victory at the 1995 World Cup.

The Oaks started this year’s tournament with a heavy defeat to Ireland last weekend despite having opened the scoring after just three minutes.

“Romania are a patriotic team and they will be playing for their country,” Nienaber said.

“It is a massive opportunity for them to play against us because such occasions are very rare, so they will give everything.

“They scored the first try in their opening match against Ireland, they showed real skill in a number of areas of their game, and they fought throughout the match, so we know what we are in for,” he added.

After Romania, the Boks face Ireland on 23 September before finishing their Pool B campaign against Tonga on 1 October.

South Africa (v Romania):

15. Willie le Roux

14. Grant Williams

13. Canan Moodie

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Damian Willemse

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi (captain)

3. Vincent Koch

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Marvin Orie

6. Marco van Staden

7. Kwagga Smith

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Deon Fourie

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. RG Snyman

20. Jasper Wiese

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Faf de Klerk

23. Jesse Kriel

– © AFP 2023