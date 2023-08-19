Spurs boss Postecoglou reveals inspiration from rock star Nick Cave

ANGE POSTECOGLOU does not currently feel worthy of the Tottenham fans’ support but has promised to try bring them joy after being inspired by Australian singer Nick Cave.

It has been a difficult 2023 for Spurs after the club’s trophy drought extended and record goalscorer Harry Kane departed on the eve of the new Premier League season, but there is overwhelming support for Postecoglou.

The new man in the Tottenham hotseat was this week reminded of football’s significance to supporters when he listened to a podcast between Louis Theroux and his compatriot Cave.

“It is not about making the fans happy, it is about giving them joy and joy comes from suffering,” Postecoglou said ahead of Manchester United’s visit on Saturday.

“I am saying that because I listened to a podcast during the week and I thought it was a great description of what football is about.

“I am at that funny stage where supporters have been very, very supportive but I don’t expect that nor do I feel worthy of it.

“I still need to prove myself to our fans and the people at the club by our deeds rather than our words.

“Hopefully at the moment we are giving them sort of belief in what we’re trying to create but we need to back it up on a weekly basis.

“We need our supporters behind us. We want the Tottenham ground to be a place where the energy is all on our side, so hopefully that happens tomorrow.”

Postecoglou was serenaded for a number of minutes by the away fans at Brentford last weekend and a tifo display is planned for his first competitive home match in charge.

But he admitted: “It means a lot but I’m not comfortable with it. You love what it means because for the most part it’s blind faith.

“I haven’t yet delivered anything. Hopefully, when the day comes that we deliver as a team it will mean something different then.

“I don’t dismiss it either, that’s people taking a huge leap of faith on me as an individual and I appreciate that. It’s a really good reminder of the responsibility that I have.”

While fans will get behind the team for the 5.30pm kick-off with Erik Ten Hag’s United, a protest will take place hours before arranged by Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust over the club’s decision to increase matchday ticket prices.

The ‘Call to Action’ from THST will ask for the club to reverse the increase – which they insist will price out loyal fans – and Postecoglou backed their right to “express their emotions” during Friday’s press conference.

He is also acutely aware of how important home form can be, adding: “It’s a beautiful stadium, absolutely, but as much as opposition teams enjoy playing in the venue, what we have got to make sure is they don’t enjoy the experience.

“What makes grounds difficult to play on is the experience you give teams, whether that’s the environment the fans create or the football you play against them.

“If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one.”

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson made sure teams did not enjoy travelling to Old Trafford and Postecoglou reminisced about his meeting with the managerial great this week.

Postecoglou was in charge of South Melbourne when they lost 2-0 to United in the Club World Championship in 2000.

And more than two decades later he will try to secure his first Premier League win against Ferguson’s old club.

“I don’t think I take elements in my own game but people like Sir Alex, whether it’s consciously or unconsciously, they have an effect on you,” Postecoglou acknowledged.

“It’s not just football managers. I’m a pretty curious kind of guy and you learn things from all sorts of people and events.

“I’ve always tried to constantly nourish that part of my brain that is constantly curious about things.

“It was significant for me because we were coming from nowhere playing at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, the Maracana, against one of the greatest teams at that time that football had seen, against one of the greatest managers.

“I had five or six minutes with him and apart from saying hello, I just listened. That’s the best way to have interaction with people like that. There’s no point me talking for five minutes, he’s not going to learn anything off me.”