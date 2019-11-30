This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alli scores twice as Mourinho maintains winning start

The England man is back in form under his new boss.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 5:10 PM
7 minutes ago 225 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4913269
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli celebrates.
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli celebrates.
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli celebrates.

DELE ALLI SCORED twice as Tottenham claimed a 3-2 Premier League victory over Bournemouth to maintain their winning start under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham beat West Ham and Olympiacos in Mourinho’s first two matches and were good value for their latest triumph at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, despite another late collapse.

Alli scored in either half to give the hosts a two-goal advantage, which Moussa Sissoko added to with his first league goal in his past 69 appearances.

Harry Wilson pulled two goals back for Bournemouth – a concerning repeat of the tense finale against West Ham for Mourinho - but Tottenham held on for back-to-back league wins for the first time since April to climb to fifth, six points off a Champions League place.

What’s next?

Tottenham travel to Mourinho’s former side Manchester United on Wednesday, while Bournemouth head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The42 Team

