Alli scores twice as Mourinho maintains winning start

DELE ALLI SCORED twice as Tottenham claimed a 3-2 Premier League victory over Bournemouth to maintain their winning start under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham beat West Ham and Olympiacos in Mourinho’s first two matches and were good value for their latest triumph at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, despite another late collapse.

Alli scored in either half to give the hosts a two-goal advantage, which Moussa Sissoko added to with his first league goal in his past 69 appearances.

Harry Wilson pulled two goals back for Bournemouth – a concerning repeat of the tense finale against West Ham for Mourinho - but Tottenham held on for back-to-back league wins for the first time since April to climb to fifth, six points off a Champions League place.

What’s next?

Tottenham travel to Mourinho’s former side Manchester United on Wednesday, while Bournemouth head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.