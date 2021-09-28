Membership : Access or Sign Up
Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

Tottenham have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 9:29 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUPPORTERS’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.

Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under intense scrutiny on the back of recent poor results, including Sunday’s 3-1 north London derby loss at the Emirates Stadium.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been contacted by an increasing number of trust members and the wider fan base who are extremely concerned about the current direction of THFC,” read a statement from the fan group.

“We have asked for a meeting with the club’s executive board to discuss both the short and long-term strategic vision for the football club.

“This (potential) meeting, therefore, is an opportunity for the decision makers at THFC to explain their plans to supporters.

“This explanation should include plans for this season and beyond, an explanation of how success will be measured and how the club’s DNA will be regained.”

After the dismissal of Mourinho, Ryan Mason took charge of Tottenham for the remainder of last season on a caretaker basis.

Spurs were interested in Mauricio Pochettino returning to north London but Paris St Germain were unwilling to let him go.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and former AC Milan and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso each looked set for the role before Nuno was eventually unveiled on 30 June.

His appointment coincided with prolonged speculation regarding the future of star player Harry Kane as a tumultuous period for the club continued.

England captain Kane was heavily linked with a move to champions Manchester City but remains at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 28-year-old is yet to score a Premier League goal this term and Spurs’ dip in form is compounded by some damning statistics.

They rank 20th in the Premier League for shots and chances created this term and have covered less distance than any other team.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie