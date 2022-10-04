Spurs held in Germany, on song Napoli hit 6

TOTTENHAM’S STRIKE duo of Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min failed to take advantage of several chances, with Spurs playing out a goalless Champions League draw away at Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Just before kick-off, word filtered around the arena that unbeaten group leader Sporting Lisbon had lost 4-1 against Marseille, meaning either side could go equal top with a victory.

Frankfurt dominated the early stages of the match, with Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada pulling the strings up front while deputising for the injured Mario Goetze.

Captain Sebastian Rode had the home side’s best chance of the opening half and was set up just to the right of the penalty spot in the 18th minute, only for Spurs midfielder Ivan Perisic to get his head to a goalbound shot.

As the half went on, Tottenham looked more comfortable, appearing to shake themselves out of the funk remaining from their disappointing 3-1 derby defeat against Arsenal on the weekend – their first of the Premier League campaign.

The visitors’ best chances of the opening half fell to Kane, but the England captain was unable to connect, scuffing a shot when presented with an open goal in the 39th minute.

Kane’s usual strike partner Son took matters into his own hands just one minute later, but he skied his shot over the bar.

Frankfurt roared out of the blocks after halftime, with Dortmund loanee Ansgar Knauff attempting an acrobatic finish when one-on-one with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Loris but going unrewarded in the early stages of the second stanza.

Lindstrom had another golden chance to open the scoring in the 60th minute, but smashed the ball over the crossbar despite little pressure from the Tottenham defence.

Frustration crept in during the closing stages, Kane picking up a yellow card with five minutes to go for a charge on Makoto Hasebe.

Both sides finished with a point and are now equal in the group, with the return fixture in London on 12 October looming ever more crucial.

Elsewhere, Napoli stay top of Group A after another impressive victory, coming from behind to hammer Ajax 6-1 to take their tally of goals to 13 from three matches.

Advertisement

Mohammed Kudus put the home side ahead in the ninth minute but Luciano Spalletti’s side bounced back with first-half goals from Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Piotr Zielinski.

Raspadori added his second two minutes after the restart and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the fifth just after the hour.

Ajax’s night was made worse when captain Dusan Tadic was sent off after collecting a second yellow card and Giovanni Simeone closed out the win.

Hakan Calhanoglu fired Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Barcelona at the San Siro which took the Italians into second spot in Group C, three points behind Bayern.

Inter had lost five of the previous 10 matches in all competitions but Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu ended the crisis talk when he lashed in the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.

“It was very important today for us, to show something to our fans who are always with us. We showed that we deserved it,” said Calhanoglu.

Club Brugge also claimed a third successive win to continue their surprise charge towards the next round.

Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla were on target as the Belgian side made short work of Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Atletico had their chances with Antoine Griezmann crashing a penalty off the crossbar. They also had a goal ruled out for offside which added to their frustration.

“It’s a very tight group and we will have to fight because we won’t get anything for free,” said Atletico captain Koke.

Club Brugge top Group B, three points ahead of the other three teams after Porto beat Bayern Leverkusen 2-0 with second-half goals from Zaidu and Galeno.

Sporting Lisbon’s march in Group D came to a shuddering halt in Marseille where the home side came from a goal down to win 4-1 and get their first win under their belt.

Lisbon still top the group with six points, two ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Results in UEFA Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday:

Group A

Ajax (NED) 1 (Kudus 9) Napoli (ITA) 6 (Raspadori 18, 47, Di Lorenzo 33, Zielinski 45, Kvaratskhelia 63, Simeone 81)

Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Alexander-Arnold 7, Salah 53-pen) Rangers (SCO) 0

Group B

Club Brugge (BEL) 2 (Sowah 36, Jutgla 62) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 0

FC Porto (POR) 2 (Sanusi 69, Galeno 86) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0

Group C

Bayern Munich (GER) 5 (Sane 7, 50, Gnabry 13, Mane 21, Choupo-Moting 59) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0

Inter Milan (ITA) 1 (Calhanoglu 45+2) Barcelona (ESP) 0

Group D

Marseille (FRA) 4 (Sanchez 13, Harit 16, Balerdi 28, Mbemba 84) Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Trincao 1)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 0