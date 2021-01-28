Follow our live coverage as Liverpool seek to snap their wretched run in a heavyweight clash.
7′ – Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
Matip dribbles into midfield and overplays the ball, but Son doesn’t punish him by miscueing his ambitious volleyed pass into the vacant space for Bergwijn.
GOAL DISALLOWED!
3′ – Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
Wow, Spurs punish look like they have punished Liverpool immediately, as Son is played through by Kane and slams the ball beyond Alisson. But the VAR check finds a narrow offside against Son in an earlier phase, and Liverpool can breathe easy.
What a start to this game!
2′ – Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
What a miss by Mane!
Alexander-Arnold flights a cross-field ball for Mane, the ball breaks for Salah who plays it first time for Mane, but one-on-one with Lloris, he screws his left-footed shot wide.
1′ – Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
It’s a back three/five for Tottenham, with Matt Doherty filling in at left wing-back in place of Sergio Reguilon.
Jordan Henderson takes Fabinho’s place as the left-sided centre-back.
Peeeeep!
We’re underway!
That said: Liverpool are surely due a goal, having not scored in their last 438 minutes of Premier League action.
The teams are on their way out, with kick-off only minutes away.
Spurs are due a result against Liverpool: they have lost their last six games against Jurgen Klopp’s side, which of course included the 2019 Champions League final.
A reminder of how the top half of the Premier League table looks ahead of kick-off.
“I am pretty sure it is going to intense”, says Klopp of the game ahead, and he seems to be expecting a back five from Spurs with Doherty at left wing back.
Meanwhile, his latest defensive issue is Fabinho’s being ruled out with a muscle injury.
“It was nothing, really. He felt something and we had to take him out.”
“I’ll leave it for you to realise after 60 seconds”, says Jose about his planned system for this game.
He also uses his BT interview to shower Liverpool in praise – “History speaks, what they did in the past three or four years is amazing” – and he isn’t reading too much into Liverpool’s sticky run of form, citing United’s loss to Sheffield United as proof of the Premier League’s unpredictability.
“Tomorrow is another day and this is why the Premier League is the best league.”
From an Irish point of view, it will be very interesting to see Matt Doherty’s position tonight. With Serge Aurier also in the team, it does seem Doherty is playing right wing, or perhaps as a kind of right wing back.
Stephen Kenny has spoken about potentially playing Doherty and Seamus Coleman in the same team, albeit not in a 4-3-3 as we saw rather unsuccessfully (if briefly) under Mick McCarthy.
All has been sweetness and light at Liverpool for the last couple of years – how could it not – but you do wonder to what extent Klopp is seething with his bosses over the decision not to sign a centre-back this month. It looks to have already cost them title, and if it ends up contributing to their dropping out of the top four, not signing one looks like a totally false economy.
Playing Jordan Henderson against Son and Kane is…suboptimal.
Tottenham Hotspur
Interesting Spurs team news, and it seems that Matt Doherty is going to effectively play on the right of midfield (which will certainly interest Stephen Kenny amid the infernal Doherty/Coleman conundrum.) That, or Jose is going with a back five/six, given they can rely on Son and Kane on the counter-attack.
Liverpool were certainly vulnerable to United’s counter attacking game last Sunday.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane. @WilliamHill ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/IvFoGIe5F6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2021
Liverpool
A nightmare for Liverpool: Fabinho, one of their few stand-out players this season, is out with a muscle injury. There goes another centre-back option. Jordan Henderson slots in at centre-back alongside Joel Matip, who appears to be miraculously fit.
James Milner stays in the team, with Thiago included and still looking for a first Liverpool win as a starting player.
#LFC line up v Spurs: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino Mane.— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 28, 2021
Big blow for Liverpool as Fabinho ruled out. Henderson returns at CB alongside Matip.
WELCOME, ALL, TO our live coverage of the final game of this midweek round of Premier League games: Liverpool’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
These sides met in a terrific game at Anfield on 16 December, which Liverpool won with a late Roberto Firmino header. Liverpool then beat Crystal Palace 7-0 to sit top at Christmas…and then promptly collapsed. Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t won any of their last five league games, scoring only once in those games.
Spurs’ form hasn’t been too hot since losing at Anfield, either: they’ve won just two of their five league games since, and have slipped to sixth in the table.
That said, they are a point behind fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, and a win tonight will take them into the top four.
Liverpool are seeing their title disappear from view, and need a result tonight to snap a wretched streak and avoid further panic setting in as to whether they can even make next season’s Champions League.
Do get in touch with us – email gavincooney@the42.ie or leave a comment below the line.
Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8pm, and team news follows…
