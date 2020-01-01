This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Kane limps off in Spurs defeat while Leicester thump Newcastle

Kane limped off against Southampton due to a hamstring problem.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 5:22 PM
https://the42.ie/4951077
Tottenham captain Harry Kane.
TOTTENHAM’S PUSH FOR a top four finish in the Premier League suffered another setback on Wednesday as Danny Ings’s winner handed Southampton a well-deserved 1-0 win at St Mary’s, while England striker Harry Kane limped off with a hamstring injury.

Ings produced the one real moment of quality in the game by lifting the ball over Toby Alderweireld before firing home his ninth goal in as many Premier League starts to lift the Saints up to 12th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

There was little response from Jose Mourinho’s men as they slipped six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, apart from the moment when Kane injured himself as he converted Christian Eriksen’s free-kick, but was flagged offside before hobbling down the tunnel.

Leicester kept alive their faint hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool as Ayoze Perez returned to haunt Newcastle in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at St James’ Park.

Spanish forward Perez put Leicester ahead nine minutes before the break with his fifth goal since swapping Newcastle for the King Power Stadium in the close-season.

James Maddison doubled Leicester’s shortly afterwards and Hamza Choudhury bagged the late third as Brendan Rodgers’ side made a flying start to 2020.

Leicester’s seventh away league win this season maintained their mastery of Newcastle, who lost 5-0 to the Foxes earlier this season after also losing their League Cup second round clash.

Second-placed Leicester are now 10 points behind Liverpool, who face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Newcastle suffered a third successive league defeat for the first time since October 2018 and boss Steve Bruce and his players were loudly booed by the frustrated locals. 

Jamie Vardy was absent again after Leicester’s 17-goal leading scorer missed the win at West Ham following the birth of his baby daughter.

