This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael D. Higgins in attendance as Shelbourne prevail in five goal thriller away to Galway

It was a dramatic opening night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Feb 2019, 10:19 PM
19 minutes ago 616 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509186
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris got off to a winning start on Friday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris got off to a winning start on Friday.
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris got off to a winning start on Friday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THERE WAS DRAMA aplenty as the SSE Airtricity League First Division kicked off on Friday night, with title favourites Shelbourne coming out on top in the game of the night away to Galway United.

With President Michael D. Higgins in attendance at a packed Eamonn Deacy Park, Alan Murphy’s men ran into a 2-0 lead in the first half with two sublime goals from Colin Kelly and Vinnie Faherty.

Both strikes successfully lobbed Shels captain Dean Delany in goal, however that was as good as the night would get for the Tribesmen as the Dubliners waged an incredible turnaround.

Three goals in the space of nine minutes — a double from ex-Dundalk striker Ciaran Kilduff squeezed in-between Karl Moore’s equaliser — saw Ian Morris’ men depart with all three points.

Drogheda United also enjoyed a night to remember, as Tim Clancy’s charges secured a dominant 4-0 victory at home to Cobh Ramblers courtesy of goals from Chris Lyons, Adam Wixted and a double from Mark Doyle.

That result sends Drogheda top of the table, with Athlone Town also securing an impressive opening victory on Friday. The Midlanders dispatched 10-man Wexford 4-2 as Dean Casey, Dean Williams, Kaleem Simon and Kealan Dillon all found the back of the net with Danny Furlong seeing red for the visitors.

Cabinteely suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Bray Wanderers, who many are tipping as title contenders this season. Former Longford Town ace Dylan McGlade hit two goals either side of another from Dean O’Halloran.

Finally, nothing could separate Limerick and Longford at the Markets Field. The Blues were held 0-0 by Neale Fenn’s visitors to Garryowen, as Tommy Barrett’s men prepare for their first season back in the First Division after last year’s disappointing relegation.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

  • Athlone Town 4-2 Wexford FC
  • Cabinteely 0-3 Bray Wanderers
  • Drogheda United 4-0 Cobh Ramblers
  • Galway United 2-3 Shelbourne
  • Limerick 0-0 Longford Town

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    ITALY
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    FOOTBALL
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan
    'I wouldn't take Van Dijk over any of Man United's centre-backs,' says Vidic
    IRELAND
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie