Michael D. Higgins in attendance as Shelbourne prevail in five goal thriller away to Galway

Shelbourne manager Ian Morris got off to a winning start on Friday.

THERE WAS DRAMA aplenty as the SSE Airtricity League First Division kicked off on Friday night, with title favourites Shelbourne coming out on top in the game of the night away to Galway United.

With President Michael D. Higgins in attendance at a packed Eamonn Deacy Park, Alan Murphy’s men ran into a 2-0 lead in the first half with two sublime goals from Colin Kelly and Vinnie Faherty.

Both strikes successfully lobbed Shels captain Dean Delany in goal, however that was as good as the night would get for the Tribesmen as the Dubliners waged an incredible turnaround.

Three goals in the space of nine minutes — a double from ex-Dundalk striker Ciaran Kilduff squeezed in-between Karl Moore’s equaliser — saw Ian Morris’ men depart with all three points.

FULL TIME: Galway United 2-3 Shelbourne.



The visitors come from behind to win at Eamonn Deacy Park, heartbreaking result after such a spirited performance from United. #GUFC pic.twitter.com/Py9L16fZYs — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) February 22, 2019

Drogheda United also enjoyed a night to remember, as Tim Clancy’s charges secured a dominant 4-0 victory at home to Cobh Ramblers courtesy of goals from Chris Lyons, Adam Wixted and a double from Mark Doyle.

That result sends Drogheda top of the table, with Athlone Town also securing an impressive opening victory on Friday. The Midlanders dispatched 10-man Wexford 4-2 as Dean Casey, Dean Williams, Kaleem Simon and Kealan Dillon all found the back of the net with Danny Furlong seeing red for the visitors.

Cabinteely suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Bray Wanderers, who many are tipping as title contenders this season. Former Longford Town ace Dylan McGlade hit two goals either side of another from Dean O’Halloran.

Finally, nothing could separate Limerick and Longford at the Markets Field. The Blues were held 0-0 by Neale Fenn’s visitors to Garryowen, as Tommy Barrett’s men prepare for their first season back in the First Division after last year’s disappointing relegation.

Great scene at @GalwayUnitedFC as the club underage teams line up on the pitch ahead of the introduction of @shelsfc and @GalwayUnitedFC to Pres Michael D Higgins. @ExtratimeNews @LOIDOTIE pic.twitter.com/fu4hD0sjfB — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) February 22, 2019

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Athlone Town 4-2 Wexford FC

Cabinteely 0-3 Bray Wanderers

Drogheda United 4-0 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 2-3 Shelbourne

Limerick 0-0 Longford Town

