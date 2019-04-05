Drogheda win eight-goal thriller while title-favourites Shelbourne bounce back against Bray

Mark Doyle scored a second half double for Drogheda against Athlone.

IT WAS A dramatic night of action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday, with Drogheda United coming out on top in the game of the night with a 5-3 victory away to Athlone Town.

Tim Clancy’s men were 3-1 down with half an hour to go. A double from Dean Williams put the Midlaners in firm control before Stephen Meaney halved the deficit.

Evan White’s strike on 59 minutes restored Athlone’s two-goal cushion three minutes after his side were reduced to 10 men when Ciaran Grogan was sent off for a second yellow card.

However four goals without reply — two for Mark Doyle and two more for Meaney to complete his hat-trick — saw Drogheda run away with a thrilling win.

Title-favourites Shelbourne bounced back from three consecutive defeats in all competitions with a crucial 1-0 victory at home to Bray Wanderers.

Lorcan Fitzgerald broke the deadlock just past the half hour mark at Tolka Park, with Ian Morris’ men maintaining their lead to move into fourth place.

A miserable start to the 2019 campaign continued for Galway United on Friday. A Sean McSweeney goal at Eamonn Deacy Park saw Limerick run out 1-0 victors.

Meanwhile Longford Town went top of the table with a 2-1 victory at Ferrycarrig Park against bottom-placed Wexford FC.

Wexford favoutite Danny Furlong put the hosts ahead, before two late goals from Sam Verdon and Peter Hopkins handed the Town all three points.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Athlone Town 3-5 Drogheda United

Galway United 0-1 Limerick

Shelbourne 1-0 Bray Wanderers

Wexford FC 1-2 Longford Town

