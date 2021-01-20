Major boost for Irish football as title sponsor commits to League of Ireland and Women's National League

SSE AIRTRICITY HAS renewed its sponsorship of the League of Ireland while also linking up with the Women’s National League, it has been announced today.

Having sponsored the men’s top flight for a decade, the renewable energy provider’s contract was due to conclude at the end of the 2019 campaign, but they were persuaded to continue for another year last season.

After talks were held about extending the deal further, the FAI has confirmed that SSE Airtricity will remain on board until the end of 2022.

The new package also includes the Women’s National League, meaning the men’s and women’s elite divisions will share a sponsor for the first time.

The Premier Division season is due to kick off on 19 March, while the Women’s National League and the First Division will get underway on 26 March.

“We are delighted that not only will SSE Airtricity continue as title sponsor for the League of Ireland for a 12th season but they have also extended their sponsorship deal to include the Women’s National League,” said FAI chief executive officer Jonathan Hill.

“The double sponsorship announcement today is testament to the future direction of our domestic game and a significant boost for our League football infrastructure.

“SSE Airtricity’s commitment to Women’s football will come as no surprise to those who know how quickly our Women’s game is growing and how much growth is still to come, not just at the highest level but at every age group in Ireland.

“SSE Airtricity’s sponsorship to date set the standard and now they have raised the bar again with this agreement. We look forward to working with everyone at SSE Airtricity ahead of the new season in March and I thank them for their ongoing and significant support for Irish football.”

Klair Neenan, SSE Airtricity manager director added: “We’re delighted to renew our sponsorship of the SSE Airtricity League ahead of what will be our 12th season and we’re particularly proud today to be unveiled as title sponsor of the SSE Airtricity Women’s League.

“SSE Airtricity’s commitment to the Women’s National League is demonstrative of the growing interest in the women’s game in Ireland.

“Our commitment comes at a crucial time in its development. Football clubs sit at the heart of their communities and by working closely with the FAI we believe this partnership can be a key to increasing participation, development and the wider visibility of the women’s game in Ireland.”