Watch brilliantly-worked goals from Bohs and Rovers with highlights of all last night's games

Bohs goalscorer Daniel Mandriou (right) celebrates his goal. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

LAST NIGHT SAW the top three in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division all claim wins.

League leaders Shamrock Rovers had to dig deep to end a run of two consecutive defeats by seeing off St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium.

A well-worked goal involving Aaron Greene, Brandon Kavanagh and scorer Ronan Finn proved decisive on 34 minutes.

Over at Dalymount Park, high-flying Bohemians overcame Derry City 2-0. Daniel Mandroiu has been excellent since arriving from Brighton’s U23s in the off-season and he finished off a brilliant team-goal to set Keith Long’s side on their way early in the second half.

Dundalk were 3-0 winners over Waterford at the RSC, with Michael Duffy bagging a brace. The stand-out finish came from Jordan Flores, however. The English midfielder, on as an early substitute for the injury Jamie McGrath, rifled home from 20 yards on 56 minutes.

Elsewhere, struggling Cork City were held to a 1-1 draw by Finn Harps, while Sligo Rovers earned a 2-0 away victory over UCD.

Watch all the highlights below:

Bohemians 2-0 Derry City

It was another big night for @bfcdublin as Danny Mandroiu and Dinny Corcoran scored to down @derrycityfc. The Bohs charge continues. #SoccerRepublic pic.twitter.com/nNEGprVJO0 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 30, 2019

Shamrock Rovers 1-0 St Patrick’s Athletic

Highlights from Tallaght Stadium as @shamrockrovers returned to winning ways against @stpatsfc thanks to a well-worked goal finished by Ronan Finn. #SoccerRepublic pic.twitter.com/jbn18Kvos0 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 30, 2019

Waterford 0-3 Dundalk

Michael Duffy scored a brace but it was @JordanFlores199 powerful strike that caught the eye in @dundalkfc's impressive 3-0 win over @WaterfordFCie #SoccerRepublic pic.twitter.com/202QSqAqyo — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 30, 2019

Cork City 1-1 Finn Harps

Look back on the action from Turner's Cross as @finnharpsfc claimed a point against @corkcityfc to increase the pressure on John Caulfield. Boos rang out at full-time. #SoccerRepublic pic.twitter.com/WN5PEromuN — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 30, 2019

UCD 0-2 Sligo Rovers

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: