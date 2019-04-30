This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch brilliantly-worked goals from Bohs and Rovers with highlights of all last night's games

Jordan Flores also produced a super strike for Dundalk in their victory over Waterford.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 906 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4612499

Danny Mandroiu celebrates his goal Bohs goalscorer Daniel Mandriou (right) celebrates his goal. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

LAST NIGHT SAW the top three in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division all claim wins.

League leaders Shamrock Rovers had to dig deep to end a run of two consecutive defeats by seeing off St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium.

A well-worked goal involving Aaron Greene, Brandon Kavanagh and scorer Ronan Finn proved decisive on 34 minutes.

Over at Dalymount Park, high-flying Bohemians overcame Derry City 2-0. Daniel Mandroiu has been excellent since arriving from Brighton’s U23s in the off-season and he finished off a brilliant team-goal to set Keith Long’s side on their way early in the second half. 

Dundalk were 3-0 winners over Waterford at the RSC, with Michael Duffy bagging a brace. The stand-out finish came from Jordan Flores, however. The English midfielder, on as an early substitute for the injury Jamie McGrath, rifled home from 20 yards on 56 minutes. 

Elsewhere, struggling Cork City were held to a 1-1 draw by Finn Harps, while Sligo Rovers earned a 2-0 away victory over UCD. 

Watch all the highlights below: 

Bohemians 2-0 Derry City 

Shamrock Rovers 1-0 St Patrick’s Athletic

Waterford 0-3 Dundalk

Cork City 1-1 Finn Harps 

UCD 0-2 Sligo Rovers 

