Kerry rivals St Brendan's and Tralee CBS set up showdown in Munster final

St Brendan’s defeated Rochestown College today while Tralee CBS needed extra-time before defeating Rathmore.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 4:06 PM
Fitzgerald Stadium (file pic) hosted today's game between Tralee and Rathmore.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
THERE WILL BE  a familiar look to the final pairing for this year’s Corn Ui Mhuirí decider with Kerry pair St Brendan’s Killarney and Tralee CBS both advancing after today’s semi-final ties.

In Mallow the clash saw St Brendan’s hold off Cork’s Rochestown College to win by 2-12 to 2-8.

The Killarney outfit were in front 1-5 to 1-2 at the interval with Jason Kerins bagging their goal but Rochestown hung in there when they raised a green flag and then got their second after half-time from Sean Andrews to send them in front 2-6 to 1-7 by the 45th minute.

An Emmet O’Shea penalty for the second St Brendan’s goal proved crucial as they ran out four-point victors.

There was extra-time required at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney before Tralee CBS defeated PS Rathmore by 2-19 to 1-17.

A goal from Fergal O’Brien in the 24th minute gave Tralee an early boost and while Cathal Ryan netted in response for Rathmore, it was 2-9 to 1-14 in favour of the winners at half-time.

Rathmore countered to trail 2-11 to 1-11 at the three-quarter mark and then scored the last three points of normal time to draw level, Ian O’Connor landing a free to send the action towards extra-time. Tralee steadied themselves in extra-time with Conor Hayes and Sean Quilter striking points to help seal success by five.

The pair met in the 2017 final with St Brendan’s triumphing before Tralee lost out to PS Chorca Dhuibhne in the 2018 decider and last year’s battle saw the Dingle school defeat their Killarney counterparts in the final. This year’s showdown for the silverware will take place on the weekend of 22-23 February.

