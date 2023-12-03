St Brigid's crowned Connacht champions after stunning win over Corofin

St Brigid’s 1-13

Corofin 2-5

Kevin Egan reports from Dr Hyde Park.

ST BRIGID’S ARE back on top of the heap in Connacht for the first time in 11 years after they produced a footballing masterclass this afternoon at Dr Hyde Park.

A five-point winning margin didn’t reflect the manner in which Jerome Stack’s side comprehensively outplayed Corofin, with Ben O’Carroll leading the way up front, scoring 1-7, while the full-back line of Robbie Dolan, Pearse Frost and Brian Stack was utterly imperious, shutting down their Corofin counterparts with a tenacious display of man-marking.

Stack completely locked down Gary Sice with Pearse Frost also curtailing the influence of Jack McCabe, who had been the star man for Corofin in their semi-final win over Ballina Stephenites. All across the pitch St Brigid’s were dominant, and it was only two palmed goals either side of half-time that kept Corofin in the game.

The home supporters started to believe that a good day was in store when Ben O’Carroll fired in a penalty in the 12th minute, capitalising on a foul on Alan Daly by Bernard Power. Corofin replied with a couple of scores to cut the five-point lead to three — 1-2 to 0-2 — but St Brigid’s took over again in the second quarter, with O’Carroll adding most of their scores.

James Crombie / INPHO Corofin’s Gavin Burke and Ciaran Sugrue of St Brigid's. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The concession of a goal from Liam Silke just before half-time threatened to derail their ambitions as it reduced the gap to 1-6 to 1-2, and Corofin were back within a point when, after eight minutes of the second half, a long spell of possession down the left ended with Michael Farragher setting up Dylan McHugh on the run, and the Corofin wing back duly added the final touch with a clever and accurate flick of the ball in the air.

That would have tested the resolve of many teams, but St Brigid’s only got better from then on, and they added five of the next six points to establish a commanding lead.

Brian Stack rounded off a stellar defensive display with a point of his own and another powerful run that set up a Ciarán Sugrue score, while O’Carroll and Ruaidhrí Fallon added further points from play to conclude a memorable afternoon for the South Roscommon side, who now advance to an All-Ireland semi-final clash with the Munster champions.

James Crombie / INPHO Ben O'Carroll scores a penalty. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Ben O’Carroll 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), Bobby Nugent 0-3f, Brian Stack 0-1, Rúaidhrí Fallon 0-1, Ciarán Sugrue 0-1.

Scorers for Corofin: Liam Silke 1-0, Dylan McHugh 1-0, Jack McCabe 0-2, Gary Sice 0-2 (0-1f), Darragh Silke 0-1 45.

St Brigid’s

1. Cormac Sheehy

12. Robbie Dolan, 3. Brian Stack, 4. Pearse Frost

6. Ronan Stack, 21. Alan Daly, 5. Ruaidhrí Fallon

8. Eddie Nolan, 9. Shane Cunnane

15. Bobby Nugent, 7. Paul McGrath, 10. Conor Hand

13. Ben O’Carroll, 14. Brian Derwin, 11. Ciarán Sugrue

Subs:

John Cunningham for Hand (51)

Conor Gleeson for Derwin (57)

Seán Trundle for McGrath (60+1)

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

17. Ross Mahon, 6. Conor Cunningham, 2. Liam Silke

7. Brian Cogger, 5. Dylan McHugh, 4. Gavin Burke

8. Patrick Egan, 12. Ciarán Brady

18. Dylan Wall, 13. Darragh Silke, 9. Michael Farragher

15. Jack McCabe, 14. Gary Sice, 10. Micheál Lundy

Subs

Kieran Molloy for Wall (HT)

Conor Newell for D Silke (43)

Daithí Burke for Farragher (48)

Glen McHugh for Burke (53)

Tony Gill for Egan (58).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).