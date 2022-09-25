St Finbarr's end 29-year wait for Cork senior hurling final spot with win over Newtown

St Finbarr’s 2-25

Newtownshandrum 0-20

SINCE 1993 THE wait to contest a Cork hurling decider has been exhausting for St Finbarr’s but after a succession of semi-final disappointments, they got the job done at the last four stage today.

It was a commanding display that secured their semi-final victory, 11 points to spare over Newtownshandrum as they ensured that a club of fame and tradition will appear again in a Cork senior hurling final.

There they will take on Blackrock in a city showdown that is a repeat of this year’s group stage tie between the pair that St Finbarr’s won and marks the first time in 40 years the two clubs have collided with the silverware on offer.

Goals from Brian Hayes and Ben Cunningham helped St Finbarr’s progress on a day when little went right for their opponents Newtownshandrum. The North Cork club, chasing a first final spot since 2009, suffered a terrible opening to the game as they were overwhelmed by the pace and power of St Finbarr’s.

They trailed 1-9 to 0-1 after the opening quarter and then were hit with another setback when defender Conor Twomey was shown a red card, a penalty that seemed harsh on replays when the foul appeared to merit a yellow card.

Newtown display wonderful resolve after that though. They trailed 1-11 to 0-1 in the 19th minute yet remarkably were only five adrift at the interval, 1-13 to 0-11. Tim O’Mahony and Jamie Coughlan displayed outstanding leadership, while Cormac O’Brien and Cathal Naughton notched some impressive points as they kept in the hunt.

The concession of a second goal immediately after half-time was another blow they had to face, while defender Mattie Ryan was sent-off near full-time and O’Mahony saw a penalty effort produce a fine save from St Finbarr’s goalkeeper Shane Hurley.

St Finbarr’s

1.Shane Hurley

2. Eoin Keane, 3. Jamie Burns, 4. Cian Walsh

17. Glenn O’Connor, 6. Damien Cahalane, 7. Billy Hennessy

5. Ben O’Connor, 9. Ethan Twomey, Conor Cahalane

10. Ben Cunningham, 12. Conor Cahalane, 14. Padraig Buggy

8. William Buckley, 13. Brian Hayes, 15. Jack Cahalane

Newtownshandrum

1. James Bowles

7. Conor Twomey, 3. Paul O’Sullivan, 4. Mattie Ryan

2. Kieran O’Sullivan, 6. Tim O’Mahony, 5. Jack Herlihy

11. Jerry Lane, 10. Cathal Naughton

8. Cormac O’Brien, 14. Jamie Coughlan, 12. David O’Connor

13. Michael Thompson, 9. Jack Twomey, 15. Ryan Geary

22. Darragh Hawe for Lane (19)

Referee: Colm Lyons