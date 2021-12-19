St Finbarr's book first Munster senior final place since 1986 as they hold off Clare's Éire Óg

St Finbarr’s (Cork) 2-14

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 0-12

SOME EARLY CHRISTMAS cheer for St Finbarr’s as a Munster senior final spot awaits, their first since 1986.

An accomplished display propelled them past Clare champions Éire Óg this afternoon, two opportune goals in the first half establishing the platform to win for the Cork kingpins.

They survived a powerful second-half onslaught from Éire Óg Ennis, who cut the deficit to four points at one stage, but with Steven Sherlock in a brilliant point-taking mood, he hit nine over the course of the game, they were good value for their eventual success.

The first half was defined by a pair of well-taken goals by Conor McCrickard, the Down native who joined the St Finbarr’s ranks this season. Those strikes in the 14th and 27th minutes succeeded in putting serious daylight between the teams at the interval.

The opening goal was engineered by the alertness of Stephen Sherlock, a chance to tap over point from a straightforward free was turned down and instead he clipped a pass into McCrickard, unperturbed in space near goal.

The finish to the net was clinical, as was the second when he caught a floated delivery from Colin Lyons after ghosting in behind the Éire Óg cover, side-stepped netminder Nathan Murray and raised his second green flag.

The timing of those goals was critical from a St Finbarr’s viewpoint. The first came just before the water break as they edged ahead 1-2 to 0-3 by that juncture. The second arrived moments before

More to follow…

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Stephen Sherlock 0-8 (0-5f, 0-1 mark), Conor McCrickard 2-1, Cillian Myers-Murray 0-3, Denis O’Brien 0-1.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Gavin Cooney 0-4 (0-2f), Mark McInerney 0-3, Conal Ó hAiniféin 0-2, Darren O’Neill, Eimhin Courtney, Philip Talty 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

6. Billy Hennessy, 4. Sam Ryan, 7. Alan O’Connor

5. Colin Lyons, 3. Jamie Burns, 2. Colm Scully

8. Ian Maguire, 9. Eoin Comyns

10. Denis O’Brien, 21. Michael Shields, 15. Enda Dennehy

14. Steven Sherlock, 11. Conor McCrickard, 23. Cillian Myers-Murray

Éire Óg Ennis

1. Nathan Murray

4. Ronan Lanigan, 3. Aaron Fitzgerald, 2. Manus Doherty

7. Ciaran Russell, 6. Conall Ó hAiniféin, 5. Einne O’Connor

8. Darren O’Neill, 9. David McNamara

12. Niall McMahon, 20. David Reidy, 10. Aidan McGrath

15. Mark McInerney, 14. Gavin Cooney (captain), 13. Philip Talty

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)