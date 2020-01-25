Galvin stars as St Flannan's beat Templemore to reach first Harty Cup decider in 13 years

St Flannan’s Ennis 0-18

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-13

Eoin Brennan reports from Nenagh

A FIRST DR Harty Cup Final appearance in 13 years was St Flannan’s College’s reward for a powerful finish as they grabbed five of the last six points to snatch the spoils over Our Lady’s Templemore in a gritty last four clash in McDonagh Park, Nenagh this afternoon.

Indeed, both sides played better against the conditions as with its aid in the opening period, St Flannan’s held the whip hand for the majority, only to be outflanked in the 28th minute when James ‘JD’ Devanney brought his scorching Borris-Ileigh club form into proceedings with a late first half goal to edge matters by the break at 1-7 to 0-9.

That score looked to be decisive in a stop-start game dominated by frees as Our Lady’s Templemore still held a 1-12 to 0-13 advantage entering the final quarter.

However, despite being nine years since Dr. Harty Cup roll of honour leaders St Flannan’s last contested a Harty Cup semi-final, the Ennis school displayed remarkable resilience, inspired by the outstanding leadership of centre-back Cian Galvin to eventually turn the tide.

Points from Killian O’Connor and Ashley Brohan regained parity for the fifth time before Galvin landed a 55 metre free from the right touchline to boost St Flannan’s into the ascendancy for the first time in 25 minutes.

Bouyed by that score, the Clare college added a fourth successive point in the 55th minute through Brohan at 0-17 to 1-12 in what proved a double blow for Templemore as full-back Lorcan Roche was issued a second yellow card for a foul on Diarmuid Cahill in the build up.

To their credit, the 2017 champions did their utmost to reel in their Clare opponents, with Devanney leaving just the minimum between the sides following a 63rd minute free.

From the puck-out though, Killian O’Connor won a free at halfway that captain Galvin fittingly arrowed over to clinch a long-awaited Dr. Harty Cup Final against last year’s finalists CBC Cork in three week’s time.

Scorers for St Flannan’s College: Cian Galvin (0-6, 4f); Ashley Brohan (0-5, 4f); Stephen Casey (0-2); Tony Butler, Diarmuid Cahill, Peter Power, Oisin O’Donnell, Killian O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Our Lady’s Templemore: James Devanney (1-6, 5f); Kevin Maher (0-3, 2f, 1’65); Tony Cahill, John Campion (0-2 each).

St Flannan’s College

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

4. Niall Walsh (Banner)

3. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

9. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg)

2. Matthew Reidy (Ballyea)

6. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

7. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

5. Stephen Casey (Ballyea)

8. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

12. Killian O’Connor (Corofin)

11. Oisin O’ Donnell (Crusheen)

10. Ashley Brohan (Ruan)

13. Colm Cassidy (Clooney-Quin)

14. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

15. Peter Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

Subs

James Doherty (Clarecastle) for Cassidy (43 mins)

Dylan Cunningham (Clooney-Quin) for Power (56 mins)

Our Lady’s Templemore

1. Paddy Hassett (Rathdowney/Errill)

4. Henry Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields)

3. Lorcan Roche (JK Brackens)

2. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

5. James Corcoran (JK Brackens)

6. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Cian O’ Dwyer (Clonakenny)

8. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens)

9. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

10. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

11. Kenny Ryan (Toomevara)

12. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

13. James Devanney (Borris-Ileigh)

14. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

15. Paudie Kinnane (Drom & Inch)

Subs

24. Luke Ormond (JK Brackens) for McCormack (43 mins)

18. Darragh Kennedy (Drom & Inch) for Cadell (44 mins)

17. Mikey Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for Corcoran (56 mins)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud