Nenagh CBS land first-ever Harty Cup with win over Ardscoil Rís

Nenagh CBS 2-16

Ardscoil Rís 0-21

ANDY HOOLAN’S STOPPAGE time goal meant he and Nenagh CBS have their place in Harty Cup history, as the Tipperary school secured the Dr. Harty Cup for the very first time, with Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís trumped by the late drama.

The U19 Schools hurling final had all the quality expected for this grade, and Ennis provided a suitable venue for the 3,014 spectators. There was little to separate the sides throughout, but Ardscoil had a hand on the silverware when Patrick Kearney put them two ahead with the two additional minutes elapsed.

However, Nenagh, as with their semi-final win, didn’t read the script and they eventually got the goal to take the title. Before the late dramatics, the sides regularly swapped the advantage, with Nenagh’s strong finish to the opening half repelling a quality Ardscoil start.

Fintan Fitzgerald was key to a 0-9 to 0-5 advantage, his fourth point the pick of the bunch as he tied the Tipperary defence in knots.

There were contributions too from Daniel Chaplin and Marc O’Brien, while in reply, Darragh McCarthy led for Nenagh.

McCarthy, captain of the side, was sharp from frees and play and he was joined by Eoghan Doughan, who helped them stay in touch. The half closed with the opening goal, substitute Austin Duff rattling the net for a quickfire 1-1 from the Toomevara man.

Neither side could break free during a tense second half, but Eoin Begley, O’Brien (free) and Kearney hit three on the trot to put Ardscoil clear. There was time for another chance, first a stunning Fionn O’Brien save to deny Brian O’Meara, then a Hoolan effort which nestled in the bottom corner.

History made, with a third new winner on the bounce; St. Joseph’s of Tulla (2022), Cashel Community School (2023) and now Nenagh CBS.

Scorers for Nenagh CBS: Darragh McCarthy 0-7 (0-4 frees); Austin Duff 1-1; Andy Hoolan 1-0; Eoghan Doughan 0-3; Mason Cawley 0-3; Ciaran Foley 0-2.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Fintan Fitzgerald, Marc O’Brien (0-1 frees) 0-5 each; Danny Chaplin (0-2frees), Michael Collins 0-3 each; Eoin Begley 0-2; Darragh Gleeson, Daniel Scully, Patrick Kearney 0-1 each.

Nenagh CBS (all Tipperary):

Simon Grace (Ballina)

Conor Grace (Burgess), Cian Connolly (Nenagh Éire Óg), Gavin McGrath (Kiladangan)

Jack Doran (Toomevara), Jake Hackett (Toomevara), Andy Hoolan (Moneygall)

Ciaran Foley (Borrisokane), Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Jack Mulcahy (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara, Capt), Zack Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Aodhan O’Connor (Nenagh Éire Óg), Danny Quinn (Silvermines), Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall)

Subs:

Austin Duff (Toomevara) for Quinn (25)

Darragh Treacy (Silvermines) for Keller (48)

Joe O’Dwyer (Burgess) for Mulcahy (51)

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick unless stated):

Fionn O’Brien (Bruree)

John O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), Sean McMahon (Smith O’Briens, Clare), Sean Morrissey (Dromin-Athlacca)

James Finn (Na Piarsaigh), Jamie Moylan (Cratloe, Clare), Diarmuid Scully (Dromin-Athlacca)

Riain McNamara (Cratloe, Clare), Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge, Clare)

Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara, Clare), Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), Michael Collins (Clonlara, Clare)

Danny Chaplin (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Marc O’Brien (Cratloe, Clare), Eoin Begley (Clonlara, Clare)

Subs:

Darragh Gleeson (Adare) for O’Keeffe (half-time)

Patrick Kearney (Adare) for Chaplin (39)

Brian O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for O’Connor (55)

Jack Cosgrove for Stritch (58)

Sean Arthur (Newmarket on Fergus) for Collins (63)