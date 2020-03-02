This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rochfortbridge reach first ever Leinster 'A' final after win over double-chasing Colaiste Eoin

St Joseph’s enjoyed a two-point victory over the Stillorgan outfit.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 2 Mar 2020, 7:26 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ST JOSEPH’S ROCHFORTBRIDGE have reached the first Leinster Colleges SAFC final in their history after a 2-11 to 2-9 victory over Dublin side Colaiste Eoin this afternoon.

Stillorgan school Colaiste Eoin were chasing a Leinster football and hurling double following their success in the small ball decider against St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny last month.

Westmeath’s Rochfortbridge, managed by Luke Dempsey and John Rouse, led by 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time and despite conceding a late goal held on for the victory.

They advance to the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior A Br Bosco Cup final where they’ll take on the winners of tomorrow’s CBS Naas (Kildare) and Marist College (Westmeath) semi-final.

