Rochfortbridge reach first ever Leinster 'A' final after win over double-chasing Colaiste Eoin

ST JOSEPH’S ROCHFORTBRIDGE have reached the first Leinster Colleges SAFC final in their history after a 2-11 to 2-9 victory over Dublin side Colaiste Eoin this afternoon.

Stillorgan school Colaiste Eoin were chasing a Leinster football and hurling double following their success in the small ball decider against St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny last month.

Westmeath’s Rochfortbridge, managed by Luke Dempsey and John Rouse, led by 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time and despite conceding a late goal held on for the victory.

From the @TopOil Br Bosco Cup @StJosephsRB reach the Final as the defeat @colaiste_eoin by 2 points#FuelingTheFuture #FuelingIreland pic.twitter.com/6iThSyWaJk — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) March 2, 2020

They advance to the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior A Br Bosco Cup final where they’ll take on the winners of tomorrow’s CBS Naas (Kildare) and Marist College (Westmeath) semi-final.

