Brogan hits 1-6, including stoppage-time equaliser, as Oliver Plunketts finish level with St Judes

St Judes 2-6

St Oliver Plunketts ER 1-9

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

A STOPPAGE-TIME free from Bernard Brogan handed St Oliver Plunketts ER a draw in their Dublin SFC Group 3 opener against 2018 finalists St Judes tonight.

St Judes fell to Kilmacud Crokes by 2-12 to 0-13 in last year’s decider and faced an altogether different challenge in their first game of this campaign against an extremely defensive Oliver Plunketts side.

The underdogs, who last reached the county final in 2014, set-up with a double-sweeper system, employing James Brogan and Conor Gurn as extra protection in front of their full-back line.

It kept Oliver Plunketts in the game – as St Judes had to wait until the 14th minute for their first score. Dublin forward Kevin McManamon failed to score which was understandable given the traffic around him, while his county team-mate Brogan kicked 1-6 from nine shots at the far end to hand his side a share of the spoils.

Brogan mainly played around the half-forward line, although in the short period of time he spent inside he bagged an impressive goal after winning a high delivery.

The Oliver Plunketts set-up wasn’t surprising given St Judes had forwards of the calibre of McManamon and Niall Coakley in their full-forward line.

But it was 35-year-old Brogan who did most of the damage at the far end in the opening half. From early on it was clear that Brogan was striking the ball crisply with a pair of early pointed frees.

Plunketts really frustrated St Judes in the opening quarter and it took the favourites almost 14 minutes to open the scoring, which they did through former Cork panellist Coakley.

They put together a well-worked hand-passing move that led to Ronan Joyce’s 21st minute goal, drawing St Judes level at 1-2 to 0-5. But the next time Oliver Plunketts worked the ball down the field, Brogan had it in the net.

He found himself isolated in a one-on-one situation with Chris Guckian on the edge of the square and was duly picked out by Craig Dunleavy. Brogan fetched the delivery and dispatched it past Paul Copeland.

Guckian stayed down from the fall after contesting the ball with the Dublin forward and, after a lengthy spell receiving treatment, was stretchered off the field.

Brogan’s fourth free left Oliver Plunketts 1-6 to 1-4 ahead at the interval, but they would fail to score for 17 minutes after the break until Niall Walsh’s fine point

By that stage Joyce had bagged his second goal, while efforts from Diarmuid McLoughlin and a Coakley free left them 2-6 to 1-8 ahead entering the final five minutes.

Simon King saw a golden goal chance for St Judes saved by Gavin Broughnan in the 59th minute and entering stoppage-time Brogan levelled the game from a free.

Scorers for St Judes: Ronan Joyce 2-0, Niall Coakley 0-3 (0-2f), Diarmuid McLoughlin 0-2 and Tom Lahiff 0-1.

Scorers for St Oliver Plunketts: Bernard Brogan 1-6 (0-6f), Sean Bugler 0-2, Niall Walsh 0-1 and Adam Keating 0-1.

St Judes

1. Paul Copeland

4. Paul Cunningham

3. Jack Maguire

2. Oisin Manning

6. Chris Guckian

5. Tom Lahiff

7. Alex Hassett

8. Kieran Doherty

9. Mark Sweeney

10. Tom Devlin

11. Diarmuid McLoughlin

29. Ronan Joyce

14. Kevin McManamon

13. Niall Coakley

15. Padraic Clarke

Subs

24. Cillian Hayes for Guckian (27)

28. Rochard English for Devlin (50)

30. Simon King for Clarke (50)

18. Andy Sweeney for Hassett (57)

St Oliver Plunketts ER

1. Gavin Broughnan

14. Gerard McCormack

21. Patrick Curtin

4. Rory O’Connor

2. James Brogan

10. Conor Gurn

6. David Kelly

25. Colm Murphy

15. Niall Walsh

8. Sean Bugler

9. Craig Dunleavy

30. Bernard Brogan

23. Daragh Brogan

13. Irinel Popa

29. Ross McConnell

Subs

24. Stephen Clifford for Daragh Brogan (14)

12. Shane Dunne for Gurn (48)

27. Conor Bresnan for Popa (22)

28. Leigh Herron for Walsh (53)

Referee: Dan Stynes

