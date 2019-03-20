This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Fresh from Ballyhale's triumph, Cody hits 0-8 to guide St Kieran's into All-Ireland final

The Kilkenny kingpins reached their sixth Croke Cup final after beating CBC Cork.

By Tomas McCarthy Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,849 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4552494
Eoin Cody shot eight points for the victors.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Eoin Cody shot eight points for the victors.
Eoin Cody shot eight points for the victors.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 0-17

CBC Cork 0-15

Tomas McCarthy reports from WIT Sports Campus

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS ALL-Ireland winner Eoin Cody hit eight points (five frees and three from play) as St Kieran’s College reached their sixth Croke Cup final in a row this afternoon and ended CBC’s All Ireland journey.

The 22-time winners never trailed from the eighth minute onwards but CBC pushed them all the way. Playing against the wind, the Cork school twice closed within a point during the second half.

The Harty Cup runners-up had a goal disallowed before the break and created two chances for green flags on the resumption.

A Patrick McBarron shot was only a whisker wide and an injury time free from goalkeeper Cian Long was deflected over the crossbar. Cody, David Blanchfield, Darragh Corcoran and Dean Mason came good for Kieran’s to set-up a rematch with Presentation Athenry on March 30.

Four Cody points and three from Aaron Brennan left St Kieran’s 9-8 ahead at half time. CBC captain and top scorer Shane Barrett converted five frees. They trailed 8-5 after 25 minutes but Declan Hanlon effort, after a fine catch by the towering Niall Hartnett, and two Barrett dead balls levelled matters.

They also had a goal ruled out in this period when Donnacha O’Callaghan ruled that Jack O’Kelly was in the square from a Cillian O’Donovan free. A David Blanchfield point in injury time snuck Kieran’s in front at the break.

The Kilkenny side kicked on at the start of the second half with four points in succession. Cody was on target twice while Cian Kenny and Martin O’Connell also raised white flags to make it 13-8 by the 39th minute.

CBC came back with four of their own however to bring it down to a point again entering the last quarter. Cody then left three defenders for dead to get a much needed score for the holders.

Padraig Power narrowed the gap to one with five minutes remaining. Cian Long then saved with his feet from Cody before Conor Hoban pointed. Kieran’s added two more through Cody and Blanchfield and that was enough in an edgy finish.

Scorers for St Kieran’s College: Eoin Cody 0-8 (5fs), Aaron Brennan 0-3, David Blanchfield, Martin O’Connell 0-2 each, Cian Kenny, Conor Hoban 0-1 each.

Scorers for CBC Cork: Shane Barrett 0-7 (7fs), Kevin Finn, Padraig Power 0-2 each, Cillian O’Donovan, Declan Hanlon, Cian Long (f), Jack O’Kelly 0-1 each.

St Kieran’s College

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Darragh O’Keeffe (Dunamaggin)
3. Padraic O’Neill (Young Irelands)
4. Jamie Young (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Conor Murphy (Bennettsbridge)
7. Killian Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

8. Martin O’Connell (Clara)
9. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

12. Aaron Brennan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
11. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
10. Eoghan Moylan (Dicksboro)

17. Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels)
14. Conor Hoban (Dunamaggin)
15. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

Subs:

18. Darragh Maher (St Lachtains) for Moylan (48)
13. Ciaran Brennan (Bennettsbridge) for O’Connell (55)
19. Dacel Fwamba (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Kelly (57)

CBC Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

5. Carthach Daly (Lismore)
3. Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)
2. David Barry (Sarsfields)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)
17. James Scally (Bishopstown)

8. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
9. Kevin Finn (Midleton)

13. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)
11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)
10. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

21. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)
14. Jack O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s)
18. Patrick McBarron (Carrigaline)

Subs

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrs) for Cotter (HT)
12. Padraig Power (Blarney) for McBarron (38)

Referee: Donnacha O Callaghan (Limerick)

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

