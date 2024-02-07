Advertisement
Nowlan Park hosted Wednesday's all-Kilkenny clash in the Corn Ui Dhuill final (file photo). Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Hurling Round-up

Kilkenny hurling powerhouse St Kieran's clinch another Leinster crown

SETU Waterford booked their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals with a six-point win over SETU Carlow
48 minutes ago

Leinster Colleges Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship final:

  • St Kieran’s College 2-21 Kilkenny CBS 0-5

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final

  • SETU Waterford 1-19 SETU Carlow 1-13

ST KIERAN’S COLLEGE CLINCHED another Leinster Colleges Senior ‘A’ Hurling title in emphatic fashion on Wednesday with a 22-point win over neighbours Kilkenny CBS, 2-21 to 0-5.

Sean Hunt and Aaron McEvoy bagged a goal apiece in the first half as Kieran’s raced into a comfortable 2-8 to 0-3 lead at the break in Nowlan Park.

The reigning All-Ireland champions never relented as they further extended their margin after the restart, winning the second period by 0-13 to 0-2, and can now turn their attention to the semi-finals and the pursuit of a remarkable 25th Croke Cup.

Meanwhile, in the Fitzgibbon Cup, SETU Waterford booked their place in the semi-finals with a six-point win over SETU Carlow, 1-19 to 1-13.

Eoin Cody’s first-half goal had Carlow ahead by the minimum at half time, 1-9 to 0-11, but Waterford started the second half the brighter and had edged in front, 0-16 to 1-11, before Patrick Fitzgerald’s strike in the 47th minute tilted the game in their favour.

