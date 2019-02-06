This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGuigan's five-point haul helps 2017 champions St Mary's advance to Sigerson last four

The Slaughtneil ace top-scored for the victors, while Padraig Fogarty hit 0-6 for Maynooth.

By Dan Bannon Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 4:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,306 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4480217
Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan helped St Mary's to victory today.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan helped St Mary's to victory today.
Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan helped St Mary's to victory today.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

St. Mary’s College 0-15

Maynooth University 0-13

Dan Bannon reports from DKIT

ST MARY’S COLLEGE are the first team into the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals after a compelling two point win over Maynooth University in Dundalk this afternoon.

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan kicked one-third of the Belfast Colleges side’s total and it proved to be the difference in what proved to be an entertaining yet arm wrestle of a contest.

The sides were level on six occasions throughout and with ten minutes to play, St.Mary’s pulled away with three decisive scores from Colm Byrne, McGuigan free and inside forward Niall Toner.

Under the vast wind turbine, Maynooth played the brighter football in the opening period. New Monaghan starlet Stephen O’Hanlon proving very elusive and fired over two scores on the back of some penetrating runs.

Jarlath Óg Burns kicked the point of the half for Mary’s, but John Doyle’s side were topped up with four first half frees from Kildare full forward Padraig Fogarty to lead 8-7 at the break.

With both defence’s on top in the second half, the 2017 champions composed themselves with four scores in quick succession after the resumption. McGuigan with a brace either side of Ryan Coleman and Stephen McConville efforts.

Mary’s sub Daniel McKinless and James Kelly from Maynooth were sent off at the death as Fogarty pulled one back in vain.

Jubilant Ranch were happy to close out the game and will face either DCU or UCD who play later tonight in Belfield at 7.15 which will be live-streamed.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Scorers for St Mary’s: Shane McGuigan 0-5 (0-3f), Stephen McConville 0-3 (0-2f) Colm Byrne 0-2, Liam Devlin, Liam Rafferty, Niall Toner, Jarlath Óg Burns and Ryan Coleman 0-1 each.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Padraig Fogarty 0-6 (0-5f, 145), Stephen O’Hanlon 0-3, Jimmy Hyland 0-2 (0-2f), Jason Gibbons and Paddy Brophy 0-1 each.

St Mary’s College

1. Marc Reid (Bryansford, Down)

2. Liam Rafferty (Galbally, Tyrone)
15. Cahir McKinney (KIlleavy, Armagh)
3. Caolan Dillon (Crossmaglen, Armagh)

12. Aaron Boyle (Dromintee, Armagh)
6. Ryan McCusker (Dromore, Tyrone)
7. Aaron Duffy (Silverbridge, Armagh)

9. Liam Devlin (Clann Na Banna, Down)
14. Ryan Coleman (Moy, Tyrone)

10. Stephen McConville (Clonduff, Down)
8. Jarlath Óg Burns (Silverbridge, Armagh)
5. Colm Byrne (Eglish, Tyrone)

4. Michael Rooney (Kilcoo, Down)

11. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil, Derry)
13. Niall Toner (Lavey, Derry)

Subs:

17. Ryan McSherry (Whitecross, Armagh) for McKinney (42)
23. Daniel McKinless (Ballinderry, Derry) for Rooney (50)

Maynooth University

1. Niall Carrie (Hunterstown Rovers, Louth)

2. Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth, Kildare)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy, Kildare)
6. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock, Kildare)

5. Daniel Courtney (Kilcock, Kildare)
3. James Kelly (St. Joesph’s Laois)
7. Emmet Maloney (Drom & Inch, Tipperary)

8. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna, Meath)
9. Darragh Lyons (S. James, Wexford)

10. Ruadhan O’Giollain (Maynooth, Kildare)
11. Niall O’Donnell (St. Eunans, Donegal)
13. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross Emmets)

12. Stephen Comerford (Round Towers, Kildare)
14. Padraig Fogarty (St Laurence’s, Kildare)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague, Kildare)

Subs:

21. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge, Kildare) for Lyons (ht)
22. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge, Kildare) for Comerford (43)
20. David Malone (Raheens, Kildare) for Devine (54)
25. Kane Barrett (Milford, Donegal) for O’Giollain (57)

Referee: Kevin Faloon (Armagh).

