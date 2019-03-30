St. Michael’s Enniskillen reach third Hogan Cup final in history with win over St. Colman’s

St. Michael’s Enniskillen 2-13

St. Colman’s College, Claremorris 1-10

Conor McKenna reports from Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

ST MICHAEL’S ENNISKILLEN claimed victory in the semi-finals of the Hogan Cup, with a strong start proving crucial come full time.

St. Colman’s College, Claremorris will be frustrated with the manner of this defeat, as they conceded 2-4 in the early stages of the match and they left themselves with too much of a deficit to claw back.

St. Michael’s were fantastic to watch and played a lovely brand of football with some superb footballers within the Ulster colleges ranks.

Micheal Glynn and Darragh Mac Brien were magnificent for St. Michael’s and their attacking, attractive style of football was in contrast to the style adopted by the Fermanagh senior side.

It was St. Michael’s who opened the scoring courtesy of a place ball effort from Darragh Mac Brien, before a soccer-style effort from Conor Love.

The Ulster college then found the net for the games opening goal, with Caolan Duffy beating the goalkeeper with a neat effort.

St. Michael’s had a second goal shortly after, with Conor Love winning the ball ahead of Justin Commons, beating his marker and finishing past an onlooking Darragh Fallon.

Two further scores followed to open up a ten point lead and at this stage it looked like a one sided game was on the cards.

St. Colman’s had other ideas however, and a 14th minute free from full forward Conor McGuinness opened the Mayo school’s account.

Mac Brien responded with a point for St. Michael’s but it was all Claremorris up until the interval, with St. Colman’s registering the next five points.

A potential gamechanger arrived just before half time, when Pol McKervey’s shot was cleared off the line and a devastating St. Colman’s counter attack resulted in Enda Hession finishing to the back of the net.

St Michael’s held a 2-5 to 1-6 lead at the break that was just about deserved on the balance of play, with all to play for in the second half.

A free from McGuinness opened the second half scoring, as his side managed to reduce a 10 point deficit down to a single point, but that was as good as it got for St. Colman’s, as Mac Brien responded with a well-taken effort.

Conor Love’s shot was superbly saved by Fallon in the Claremorris goalmouth, but Love added a point shortly after to stretch his sides lead to three.

St. Michael’s held on for a six point victory which they were full value for and they can now look forward to a Croke Park date for the Hogan Cup decider.

Scorers for St Michael’s Enniskillen: Micheal Glynn 0-5 (3f), Conor Love 1-2, Caolan Duffy 1-1, Darragh Mac Brien 0-4 (2f), Josh Largo-Ellis 0-1.

Scorers for St. Colman’s College, Claremorris: Conor McGuinness 0-5 (5f), Enda Hession 1-0, Matt Saunders 0-1, Ethan Henry 0-1 (1 “45”), Niall Treacy 0-1, Padraig Cummins 0-1, James Jennings 0-1 (1f),

St. Michael’s College Enniskillen:

1. Sean McNally (Teemore)

2.Luke Flanagan (Derrylin)

3. Garrett Cavanagh (Balnaleck)

4. Josh Horan (Enniskillen Gaels)

5. Aichlinn O Cathain (Kimawley)

6. Josh Largo-Ellis (Irvinestown)

7. Ronan McHugh (Derrygonnelly)

8. Brandon Horan (Enniskillen Gaels)

9. Joe McDade (Lisnaskea)

10. Caolan Duffy (Maguiresbridge)

11. Michael Glynn (Derrygonnelly)

12. Darragh Mac Brien (Balnaleck)

13. Pol McKervey (Ederney)

14. Conor Love (Enniskillen Gaels)

15. Tom Keenan (Kimawley)

Subs:

35. Rian Mc Govern (Derrygonnelly) for McKervey (h-t)

24. Garvin Quigley for (Balnaleck) for Keenan (43)

18. Glenn Treacy (Balnaleck) for J Horan (48, b/c)

22. Conor Mc Aloon (Belcoo) for McGovern (57)

23. Nathan Mc Adam (Teemore) for Mc Aloon (60, B/C)

St. Colman’s College, Claremorris:

1. Darragh Fallon (Claremorris)

2. Conrad Dixon (Claremorris)

3. Justin Commins (Garrymore)

4. Luke Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

5. Ethan Henry (Mayo Gaels)

6. Liam Og Horkan (Garrymore)

7. Padraig Cummins (Claremorris)

8. Cillian Golding (Balla)

9. Sean Keane (Mayo Gaels)

10. Matt Saunders (Hollymount Carramore)

11. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

12. Niall Treacy (Davitts)

13. James Jennings (Mayo Gaels)

14. Conor McGuinness (Claremorris)

20. Steven Nyland (Davitts)

Subs:

15. Aaron Hughes (Garrymore) for Saunders (57)

18. Cian Naughton (Davitts) for Commins (60).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

