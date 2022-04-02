Ex-Cork City defender on the scoresheet but 'pathetic' St Mirren slammed by own manager

STEPHEN ROBINSON WARNED his St Mirren side were in a relegation battle following their “woeful” defending in a 4-2 defeat at Motherwell.

Robinson claimed some of his players’ minds were on summer moves after he endured a painful return to Fir Park.

Saints took an early lead through Eamonn Brophy but were behind seven minutes later with Motherwell netting simple goals through Sean Goss and Connor Shields.

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy levelled after a corner but Dean Cornelius restored Motherwell’s lead in the final minute of the half and Shields wrapped up Motherwell’s first league win since Boxing Day following brilliant approach play from Kevin van Veen.

Advertisement

Saints travelled to Lanarkshire with cinch Premiership top-six ambitions very much alive but St Johnstone moved six points behind them in 11th.

Former Motherwell boss Robinson, who has suffered six defeats in seven games since replacing former Irish international Jim Goodwin, said: “We got what we deserved. It’s woeful defending.

“Going forward we were okay at times and the front three caused lots of problems and created chances, we passed the ball okay, but defensively we were really poor.

“The [first] three goals, they literally passed them into the goal. The four goals were pathetic.

“I believe we’re in a relegation scrap. I believed it a few weeks ago without coming out and saying it, but I genuinely believe we need results very quickly.

“We have players who are good enough but unfortunately players’ heads are turned and players are maybe elsewhere already.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“It’s up to me to try and find a way to make sure we’re set for next season and then I can put my own stamp on it and bring in players I need to upgrade the squad.”

Connor Ronan, included in the senior Irish squad for the first time last month, played the full game for St Mirren.

Scottish Premiership results

St Johnstone 1-0 Livingston

Motherwell 4-2 St Mirren

Dundee 2-2 Aberdeen

Hibernian 1-1 Dundee United

Ross County 1-1 Hearts

With reporting by Gavin Cooney