Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Cork City defender on the scoresheet but 'pathetic' St Mirren slammed by own manager

Stephen Robinson says his side are in a relegation battle after a 4-2 loss to Motherwell.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 7:07 PM
50 minutes ago 1,232 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5728600
Stephen Robinson.
Image: PA
Stephen Robinson.
Stephen Robinson.
Image: PA

STEPHEN ROBINSON WARNED his St Mirren side were in a relegation battle following their “woeful” defending in a 4-2 defeat at Motherwell.

Robinson claimed some of his players’ minds were on summer moves after he endured a painful return to Fir Park.

Saints took an early lead through Eamonn Brophy but were behind seven minutes later with Motherwell netting simple goals through Sean Goss and Connor Shields.

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy levelled after a corner but Dean Cornelius restored Motherwell’s lead in the final minute of the half and Shields wrapped up Motherwell’s first league win since Boxing Day following brilliant approach play from Kevin van Veen.

Saints travelled to Lanarkshire with cinch Premiership top-six ambitions very much alive but St Johnstone moved six points behind them in 11th.

Former Motherwell boss Robinson, who has suffered six defeats in seven games since replacing former Irish international Jim Goodwin, said: “We got what we deserved. It’s woeful defending.

“Going forward we were okay at times and the front three caused lots of problems and created chances, we passed the ball okay, but defensively we were really poor.

“The [first] three goals, they literally passed them into the goal. The four goals were pathetic.

“I believe we’re in a relegation scrap. I believed it a few weeks ago without coming out and saying it, but I genuinely believe we need results very quickly.

“We have players who are good enough but unfortunately players’ heads are turned and players are maybe elsewhere already.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s up to me to try and find a way to make sure we’re set for next season and then I can put my own stamp on it and bring in players I need to upgrade the squad.”

Connor Ronan, included in the senior Irish squad for the first time last month, played the full game for St Mirren. 

Scottish Premiership results 

  • St Johnstone 1-0 Livingston 
  • Motherwell 4-2 St Mirren
  • Dundee 2-2 Aberdeen 
  • Hibernian 1-1 Dundee United 
  • Ross County 1-1 Hearts

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie