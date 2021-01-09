BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

McGrath on scoresheet again to rescue draw for St Mirren in Scottish Premiership

A seventh goal of the season for the Meath native earned a point against Motherwell.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,126 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5321032
Jamie McGrath, file photo.
Image: PA
Jamie McGrath, file photo.
Jamie McGrath, file photo.
Image: PA

GRAHAM ALEXANDER WAS denied a winning start to his Motherwell reign as St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath’s penalty sealed a 1-1 draw in Paisley.

Meath native McGrath, who joined St Mirren from Dundalk, has now scored seven goals this season. 

Alexander was called in to replace Stephen Robinson and Devante Cole fired Well in front midway through the opening half to raise hopes of a new manager bounce.

But the Steelmen’s hopes of a first win since Halloween turned into another sob story as McGrath tucked home from the spot with 12 minutes remaining.

The point is enough, however, to see Alexander’s new side climb above Hamilton and out of the bottom two while Saints fall to eighth, a point behind Kilmarnock.

St Mirren, coached by former Irish international Jim Goodwin, are eighth. 

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock were 2-0 winners at home to Hamilton.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With reporting by Gavin Cooney

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie