McGrath on scoresheet again to rescue draw for St Mirren in Scottish Premiership

GRAHAM ALEXANDER WAS denied a winning start to his Motherwell reign as St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath’s penalty sealed a 1-1 draw in Paisley.

Meath native McGrath, who joined St Mirren from Dundalk, has now scored seven goals this season.

Alexander was called in to replace Stephen Robinson and Devante Cole fired Well in front midway through the opening half to raise hopes of a new manager bounce.

But the Steelmen’s hopes of a first win since Halloween turned into another sob story as McGrath tucked home from the spot with 12 minutes remaining.

The point is enough, however, to see Alexander’s new side climb above Hamilton and out of the bottom two while Saints fall to eighth, a point behind Kilmarnock.

St Mirren, coached by former Irish international Jim Goodwin, are eighth.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock were 2-0 winners at home to Hamilton.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney