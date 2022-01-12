Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 12 January 2022
St Mirren boss admits Jamie McGrath is 'highly unlikely' to stay

The club have made ‘a very good offer’ to the Ireland international, according to Jim Goodwin.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,847 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5652776
Ireland's Jamie McGrath is attracting attention from several clubs as his St Mirren contract runs down.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JIM GOODWIN APPEARS resigned to losing star player Jamie McGrath, admitting that the Ireland international looks set for a move away from St Mirren.

Goodwin revealed recently that McGrath – whose current deal expires in the summer – has been offered a new contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the history of the Scottish Premiership club.

However, the future of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder remains uncertain, with a host of clubs registering their interest.

While McGrath can leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, the Daily Record reported today that Aberdeen are keen to secure the services of the Meath man before this month’s transfer window closes, and that St Mirren want a fee of £350,000 (€420,000).

“We are quite relaxed over the situation,” Waterford native Goodwin, a former Ireland international, was quoted as saying this afternoon by the Scottish Daily Express.

“We’ve made Jamie and his representatives a very good offer but Jamie is well within his right to go and talk to any club he wants to. Realistically of course it’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season but while he’s here we’ll use him as best we can.

“There’s a long way to go in this January window but we’ll try our best to keep him. Unless someone comes in with a financial offer which makes good business sense for the club, then there’s absolutely no way we will let Jamie walk out the door.

“We have a good dialogue between Jamie and myself and we have a very good relationship, and of course he’s a top player, and while he’s here he’ll do his best for the jersey.”

McGrath, who joined St Mirren from Dundalk in January 2020, has won six senior caps for Ireland since being handed his debut against Andorra last June.

