Jim Goodwin tips Connor Ronan for Ireland call as Stephen Kenny watches on

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin tipped Connor Ronan for a maiden Republic of Ireland call-up after the midfielder scored the only goal in a narrow 1-0 victory against Hibernian in front of national team boss Stephen Kenny.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder pinched the ball off Jake Doyle-Hayes before firing a fierce drive past Kevin Dabrowski to propel the Buddies to within a point of the cinch Premiership top six.

Kenny watched from the stand as he prepares for next month’s friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania and Goodwin admitted he is desperate for the 23-year-old to be involved.

Goodwin said: “Connor doesn’t score bad goals and that’s another one – in front of the Irish manager as well so please God, that will do enough to get him in the set-up.

“I’ve been banging the drum long enough. I met Stephen Kenny there downstairs, I’m always talking up Connor in the press.

“He knows him well enough from the under-21s. I did mention to him not to forget that Joe Shaughnessy and Charlies Dunne are eligible as well.

“Jamie McGrath got that recognition for us and I would be delighted if Connor got it playing for us because it would certainly make my job a lot easier when we’re recruiting players, young up and coming players.

“They are going to get an opportunity here to flourish.”