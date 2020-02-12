This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Wood's son Alexander to the fore as Munchin's book semi-final date with PBC

They were 27-24 winners over Castletroy at Market’s Field today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 3:34 PM
19 minutes ago 893 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5004661
Scenes at full-time as Munchin's celebrate.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Scenes at full-time as Munchin's celebrate.
Scenes at full-time as Munchin's celebrate.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

St Munchin’s College 27

Castletroy College 24

Eamon Hogan reports from Markets Field 

ST MUNCHIN’S College will face PBC of Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Schools’ Senior Cup following their exciting 27-24 quarter-final win over local rivals Castletroy College at the Markets Field this afternoon.

Five-time Senior Cup winners St Munchin’s outscored fellow Limerick side Castletroy by four tries to three in an incident-packed game to set up an away date with a fancied PBC in Cork in two weeks’ time.

Clinical St Munchin’s looked all set to enjoy a more comfortable afternoon when racing into a significant 27-10 advantage with a little less than 10 minutes remaining.

However, 14 unanswered points from Castletroy, including two converted tries, set up a nervy finish at the Garryowen venue.

The second of those tries was scored by lively scrum-half Jack Oliver, son of Munster elite player development officer Greig, to help bring his tally of points for the game to 19.
St Munchin’s duly held on to their advantage during the final minutes of added time, however, to claim victory.

The winners had led 17-10 at half-time. The Corbally side scored three fine tries in the opening half, two individual efforts from fleet-footed wingers Conor O’Shughnessy and James O’Brien and a close range five-pointer off a well-executed maul from hooker Jack Devanny.

Out-half Alexander Wood, son of former Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker Keith, also kicked seven points for St Munchin’s during the opening period.

All 10 of the Castletroy points in that opening half came from scrum-half Oliver, including including a fine opportunist try.

St Munchin’s retained their seven point lead through the third quarter, until Wood converted an excellent penalty with his trusty left boot to leave 10 points between the sides at 20-10.

They took an even more firm grip on the game two minutes later when prop Kean Sheehy intercepted a Castletroy College pass, before scoring his side’s fourth try.

Wood’s conversion left a significant 17 points between the sides.

St Munchin’s had done enough to prevail, despite Castletroy hitting back with those 14 unanswered points late on.

Scorers for St Munchin’s: 

Tries: Jack Devanny, Conor O’Shaughnessy, James O’Brien, Kean Sheehy

Conversions: Alexander Wood, 2 

Penalty: Alexander Wood 

Scorers for Castletroy College:

Tries: Jack Oliver 2, Mark Lyons 

Conversions: Jack Oliver 3

Penalty: Jack Oliver 

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O’Halloran; Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons; Michael O’Hanrahan, Jack Oliver; Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack; Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney; John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara.

Replacements used: Oisin O’Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O’Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Heuston, James Lammond, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Daragh McDermott; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy Burbage, Darragh Long, James O’Brien; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O’Callaghan; Kean Sheehy, Jack Devanny, Kieran Ryan; Graham Kirwan, Craig Finn; Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan.

Replacements used: Gus Harrington, Sean Nestor, Josh Egan.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie