Keith Wood's son Alexander to the fore as Munchin's book semi-final date with PBC

Eamon Hogan reports from Markets Field

ST MUNCHIN’S College will face PBC of Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Schools’ Senior Cup following their exciting 27-24 quarter-final win over local rivals Castletroy College at the Markets Field this afternoon.

Five-time Senior Cup winners St Munchin’s outscored fellow Limerick side Castletroy by four tries to three in an incident-packed game to set up an away date with a fancied PBC in Cork in two weeks’ time.

Clinical St Munchin’s looked all set to enjoy a more comfortable afternoon when racing into a significant 27-10 advantage with a little less than 10 minutes remaining.

However, 14 unanswered points from Castletroy, including two converted tries, set up a nervy finish at the Garryowen venue.

The second of those tries was scored by lively scrum-half Jack Oliver, son of Munster elite player development officer Greig, to help bring his tally of points for the game to 19.

St Munchin’s duly held on to their advantage during the final minutes of added time, however, to claim victory.

The winners had led 17-10 at half-time. The Corbally side scored three fine tries in the opening half, two individual efforts from fleet-footed wingers Conor O’Shughnessy and James O’Brien and a close range five-pointer off a well-executed maul from hooker Jack Devanny.

Out-half Alexander Wood, son of former Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker Keith, also kicked seven points for St Munchin’s during the opening period.

All 10 of the Castletroy points in that opening half came from scrum-half Oliver, including including a fine opportunist try.

St Munchin’s retained their seven point lead through the third quarter, until Wood converted an excellent penalty with his trusty left boot to leave 10 points between the sides at 20-10.

They took an even more firm grip on the game two minutes later when prop Kean Sheehy intercepted a Castletroy College pass, before scoring his side’s fourth try.

Wood’s conversion left a significant 17 points between the sides.

St Munchin’s had done enough to prevail, despite Castletroy hitting back with those 14 unanswered points late on.

Scorers for St Munchin’s: