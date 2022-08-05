St Patrick's Athletic still stranded in Bulgaria a day after European heroics

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC remain stranded in Bulgaria without a charter flight home 24 hours on from last night’s sensational Europa Conference League qualifier victory against CSKA Sofia.

Pat’s pulled off one of the great Irish results in Europe by beating CSKA Sofia 1-0 last night, but a day on from the game, remain stranded in Bulgaria, hampering preparation for Sunday’s league fixture against Shelbourne.

Pat’s took a charter flight to the game via Knock airport, but have thus far been unable to source a charter flight home. They will now spend another night in Bulgaria, and it’s understood they will fly back via London on Saturday.

European fixtures involving Irish sides have been beset by travel issues so far, with FC Shkupi releasing an incendiary statement ahead of their European clash with Shamrock Rovers, describing the face their charter had to fly via Shannon airport as an “evil.” Their plane could neither land nor take off from Dublin airport owing to staffing issues. Rovers themselves flew via Shannon to their first European tie of the season in Malta, while they had to fly on a series of different commercial flights to their subsequent tie in Bulgaria to face Ludogorets.

