'It’s strange, in your own country... There are words I want to use that I won’t use'

STEPHEN KENNY GAVE the answer you would expect from someone not wanting to speak their mind and risk courting controversy.

“I don’t know. I’m not preoccupied with it. I’ve been on the centre stage for a few years now so I don’t mind being under the radar at the moment,” the former Republic of Ireland boss began.

“We’ll just focus on the football and the training and on making the team better. I’m not hung up on it, I’m just fixated on the game itself.”

And then he decided to hell with it.

On the eve of the biggest occasion in St Patrick’s Athletic history, the Saints manager was asked about the lack of television coverage for his side’s UEFA Conference League play-off first-leg with Istanbul Başakşehir tonight.

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers are in Europa League play-off action against PAOK and, like St Pat’s, it will not be free-to-air on the national broadcaster, RTÉ, Virgin Media, or on subscription channel Premier Sports who hold the rights for the group stages of both competitions.

Kenny spoke about what the recognition would mean to his players and the club as a whole.

“It’s a special day for the St Pat’s fans. It’s great they are coming in their numbers. We’re not in our own stadium but nevertheless, they will make it their own. They understand that this is a real top class Champions League team, we’re going to have to up the levels and we’re looking forward to it.

“For the club, it’s a big challenge. I want it really for the players more than anything. For the players it’s really special. They dedicate their lives to their craft, which can have its ups and downs in the Irish environment.

“When they achieve things like this it gives them international credibility. It gives the players a chance to excel. I’d be delighted for the players and supporters, that is really special.”

Part of the reasoning for RTÉ’s refusal to show either Rovers or St Pat’s is that they informed the FAI last November that, due to financial and editorial reasons following Euro 2024 and the Olympics, they were not in a position to show any European games.

That two Irish clubs then reached play-offs in the same season was not enough to warrant a re-think.

“It is hard to believe really. It is hard to believe. I don’t really accept that it’s the Olympics, that’s a non-argument. There are club games, GAA games, rugby Under-20, whatever right throughout other sports and different events,” Kenny said.

“Olympics are amazing but I don’t think it’s just about that.”

Rovers released a statement this week expressing their dismay and frustration with the situation and

“I certainly don’t blame Shamrock Rovers, you can understand where they are coming from with that statement. When they are champions and in the Champions League and none of their games have been shown, and you know of you sort of… It’s strange, in your own country, you’re… There are words I want to use that I won’t use.

“It’s not just about us, really. The other clubs, Shelbourne are having a great season and were in Europe against Zurich. Derry is a magnificent club too. From our point of view, we have scored five goals over two epic games with Sabah. They had internationals from a lot of countries and a budget of around €12 million.

“This team (Başakşehir) beat Manchester United and all that type of stuff, they won the league in Turkey against Fenerbache and Galatasaray, so they are a big team. I’m not a spokesman for this club.

“The (Rovers) CEO said if they (TV companies) don’t want to cover the games just to let them know, just to tell them. It’s better and we all move on, rather than just turning up every so often. If they don’t want to cover it, just say so, just move on.”

St Pat’s must overcome their biggest hurdle to date if they are to make club history and reach the group stages.

Just shy of €4m can be earned but they face a club that earlier this year became part of the City Football Group. Kenny cited a Manchester City ethos in some of their play but also pointed to the “Atalanta-style” aggression in their play.

They press high, play with speed and have quality through the park.

Poland international Krzysztof Piątek – he scored at Euro 2024 – will lead the line and Saints captain Joe Redmond is relishing the challenge.

“That has really excited me, to hear I’m up against him and how good he is. If you are in there and you are fearing an opponent and not wanting to play against these guys, then there is something wrong,” he said.

“You’ve got to want to play against the top, top players to see what level you are at and test yourself ultimately.”

Greece international Dimitrios Pelkas, who Kenny saw up close with Ireland, is a creative force in midfield and has João Figueiredo and Berkay Özcan in support.

Kenny says that Romal Palmer and Axel Sjoberg will be fully fit after a bout of illness and that his side are primed to continue defying expectations.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I always think things are possible. I always feel that. We knew squad-wise where we were and we still have work to do. We’re seventh in the league and it would ba great reflection on the league and the standard overall if we did get through.

“It’s a big challenge and we must embrace it, be ready for it and adapt to it. It’s a different kind of challenge and we have to be ready.”