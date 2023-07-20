Chaos and class in thriller that ends in Euro defeat for St Pat's

Europa Conference League, first qualifying round, second-leg

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

F91 Diddeleng 3

F91 Diddeleng win 5-3 on aggregate

CHAOS AND CLASS combined for a European night that will live long in the memory.

Unfortunately for St Patrick’s Athletic there will be little fondness, their Europa Conference League adventure coming to an end in a thrilling, breathless first qualifying round with F91 Diddeleng of Luxembourg.

They certainly squeezed plenty of drama in.

Over the course of this 90 minutes there was one stunningly comical own goal by the visiting goalkeeper – Didier Desprez heading the ball back into his net from the edge of his box – as well as a sensational individual goal from 18-year-old Adam Murphy that drew the Saints level in the tie.

That looked to have given them the impetus to complete the kind of comeback that makes all involved heroes.

Instead, it was F91 who proved to have the calibre required to regain control. Oege-Sietse Van Lingen was their star, completing a fine hat-trick for a win they ultimately deserved over two legs.

Eight goals – 5-3 – says it all about the kind of seesaw nature of the tie.

Even when Ismael Sidibe was sent off for two yellow cards in the 88th minute F91 showed no sign of crumbling, and Van Lingen actually made certain of progress with a powerful run and finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

The fun and games started long before that.

After just five minutes Chris Forrester turned in the box and forced a corner with a decent shot. Moments later he tried his luck from distance and this was the first indication of Desprez’s jitters between the posts.

He fumbled a tame effort and was fortunate it didn’t land to a Pat’s player in the box.

After that it was the home side who were lucky to stay in the tie.

They fell behind on the night when Van Lingen prodded a lovely, off-the-cuff effort with the outside of his right boot in off the bar from about 10 yards. That came after Samir Hadji’s deft lay-off set up the opportunity.

Pat’s were a rabble until that bizarre equaliser gave them a lifeline in the 22nd minute.

Jamie Lennon cleared a Hadji header off the line when he was left unmarked at the back post from a corner.

F91 were finding spaces across the middle-to-final thirds and shots in the box from Hadji and Yahcuroo Roemer required last-ditch blocks from Jay McGrath as well as firm hands from goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

Then came the comedy act that provided an injection of much-needed drama to a night that look destined to go only one way.

There appeared to be no danger whatsoever when a 50-50 challenge in the middle of the pitch between Jamie Lennon and Edis Agovic looped towards the F91 box.

But when goalkeeper Desprez rushed out to collect he came too far and then bizarrely headed the ball back towards his own goal from just outside his area.

It bounced in and Pat’s, out of nothing, were back in the game.

When Conor Carty then swivelled and shot on the turn in one excellent movement inside the area the hosts were almost level in the tie. But his effort was straight at Desprez.

A relentless first half came to an end with both sides fully committed to ensuring the madness would continue.

Pat’s were ready to go down swinging while F91 showed no signs of taking a back step.

Daly changed things at the break, Murphy coming on for Thijs Timmermans while Norman replaced Harry Brockbank at the back.

The two subs would have wildly contrasting effects on the game.

The 18-year-old midfielder added an element of tenacity and positivity, illustrated perfectly by his stunning goal bang on the hour mark.

He received a pass on the half turn and without blinking skipped by Sidibe with a burst of speed. Rather than last wildly he arrowed a precise low effort into the bottom corner from around 20 yards.

Seven minutes later, though, Norman’s loose pass out from the back and his desperate attempt at a tackle to recover the situation left a gap behind him to exploit.

Van Lingen did just that, replicating Murphy’s effort to leave Dean Lyness helpless.

That took the wind out of the Pat’s sails completely and by the time of the striker’s cool treble they were already safely into the next round.

His goal simply added a layer of gloss to the chaos.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Brockbank (Norman HT), Curtis, McGrath (McCormack 87); M Doyle (E Doyle 68), Lennon, Timmermans (Murphy HT), Forrester, Breslin; Mulraney, Carty (Lonergan 80).

F91 Diddeleng: Desprez; Delorge, Sidibe, Decker; Ouassiero (Moussaki 79), Agovic (Bojic 79), Bruno Frere, Kueta (Diouf 87); Roemer; Van Lingen, Hadji.

Referee: E Malcevs (Latvia).

Attendance: 2,534