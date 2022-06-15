St Pat's learn their fate in the Europa Conference League draw

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have discovered who they will meet in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The Saints have this afternoon been drawn against the winner of Moldova’s Sfintul Gheorghe versus Slovenian club Mura.

Meanwhile, if Derry City get through their first qualifying round against Riga FC, they will face either Slovakian side Ružomberok or Kauno Žalgiris of Lithuania.

Sligo Rovers, meanwhile, will earn a tie against Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell if they can overcome Bala Town of Wales.

The second qualifying round ties will be played on 21 and 28 July, with exact details yet to be announced.

In the Champions League, Shamrock Rovers are set to take on Bulgarian club Ludogorets or Montenegro’s Sutjeska in the second qualifying round, provided they see off Hibernians of Malta first.

Source: Uefa.com

