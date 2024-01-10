Advertisement
Pats will take on Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. Alamy Stock Photo
St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Athletic off to America for friendly against MLS opponents

Jon Daly’s Saints will take on Minnesota United on 20 March.
1 hour ago

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will travel to America in March for a friendly against Major League Soccer franchise Minnesota United.

The friendly, which is the first between a League of Ireland club and MLS opponents, will take place at the 19,400-capacity Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on 20 March.

The game is scheduled during the League of Ireland’s break for the March international window.

Jon Daly’s side are set to host Shelbourne on 15 March before flying out to America, and do not return to league action until their trip to Drogheda United on 29 March.

Pats general manager Anthony Delaney said: “We were introduced to our colleagues in Minnesota United by friends of the club and once we found an available date that suited both teams, it was an easy fixture to set. 

“There is a big Irish-American community locally and we will be in town for St Patrick’s Day and with the fixture occurring a few days later, this will no doubt add to the occasion.”

