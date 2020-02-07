St Patrick's Athletic go black and yellow with new away kit

WE’RE JUST ONE week away from the SSE Airtricity League’s return, when St Patrick’s Athletic will get their Premier Division campaign underway at home to Waterford.
This off-season has seen a number of clubs improve on last season’s kits, and the Saints today released the first images of their new away jersey.
Stephen O’Donnell’s men will wear a striped black change shirt, which features a v-neck along with a yellow crest, Umbro logo and sponsor.
Pat’s fans have largely reacted positively to the latest offering, so what do you think?
