St Patrick's Athletic go black and yellow with new away kit

Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey and Ian Bermingham in the jersey. Source: St Pat's FC

WE’RE JUST ONE week away from the SSE Airtricity League’s return, when St Patrick’s Athletic will get their Premier Division campaign underway at home to Waterford.

This off-season has seen a number of clubs improve on last season’s kits, and the Saints today released the first images of their new away jersey.

Stephen O’Donnell’s men will wear a striped black change shirt, which features a v-neck along with a yellow crest, Umbro logo and sponsor.

Pat’s fans have largely reacted positively to the latest offering, so what do you think?

Source: stpatsfc.myshopify.com

