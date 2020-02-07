This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Patrick's Athletic go black and yellow with new away kit

The Saints have released the first pictures of their change strip for the 2020 season today.

By Ben Blake Friday 7 Feb 2020, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 978 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4996483

Pats away jersey Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey and Ian Bermingham in the jersey. Source: St Pat's FC

WE’RE JUST ONE week away from the SSE Airtricity League’s return, when St Patrick’s Athletic will get their Premier Division campaign underway at home to Waterford. 

This off-season has seen a number of clubs improve on last season’s kits, and the Saints today released the first images of their new away jersey. 

Stephen O’Donnell’s men will wear a striped black change shirt, which features a v-neck along with a yellow crest, Umbro logo and sponsor. 

Pat’s fans have largely reacted positively to the latest offering, so what do you think? 

Pats away 2 Source: stpatsfc.myshopify.com

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie