St Pat's drawn with Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Youth League

Pat's were in the domestic champions path draw.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will face Red Star Belgrade in the first round of the Uefa Youth League.

The domestic champions path draw took place at Uefa headquarters this afternoon, and the Saints have been handed a meeting with Serbian opposition.

Pat’s won the SSE Airtricity National U19 League back in December — beating Bohemians after extra-time in the final — to qualify for the competition.

The first leg of their European tie will be played in Dublin on Wednesday, 29 September, before they make a trip to Belgrade for the return leg on Wednesday, 20 October.

If they progress, the winner of Slovenian side NK Domzale and Italian outfit Empoli will await in the next round.

