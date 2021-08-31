Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 31 August 2021
St Pat's drawn with Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Youth League

The Saints will face Serbian opposition in the U19 competition.

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 1:59 PM
13 minutes ago 117 Views 1 Comment
Pat's were in the domestic champions path draw.
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will face Red Star Belgrade in the first round of the Uefa Youth League. 

The domestic champions path draw took place at Uefa headquarters this afternoon, and the Saints have been handed a meeting with Serbian opposition. 

Pat’s won the SSE Airtricity National U19 League back in December — beating Bohemians after extra-time in the final — to qualify for the competition.

The first leg of their European tie will be played in Dublin on Wednesday, 29 September, before they make a trip to Belgrade for the return leg on Wednesday, 20 October. 

If they progress, the winner of Slovenian side NK Domzale and Italian outfit Empoli will await in the next round. 

About the author:

The42 Team

