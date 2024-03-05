Advertisement
LOI

NFL Super Bowl winners invest in St Patrick's Athletic

The club has announced Kenosis Sports Group as strategic investors.
28 minutes ago

KENOSIS SPORTS GROUP — including NFL Super Bowl winners Joe Flacco and Matt Birk – has invested in St Patrick’s Athletic, the League of Ireland club has confirmed.

St Pat’s released a statement this evening from club chairman Garrett Kelleher.

“We are pleased to welcome Kenosis Sports Group including Joe Flacco, Chad Greenway, Matt Birk and Anders Lee, amongst others, as strategic investors in St Patrick’s Athletic,” it reads.

“Joe, Chad, Matt and Anders have had decorated careers in the NFL and NHL and have a keen interest in football.

“We have been working with KSG, a subsidiary of Kenosis Capital, in setting our upcoming game versus Minnesota United on 20 March and believe this is the first step in St Patrick’s Athletic’s expansion into the US.”

Pat’s are currently eighth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, with one win in four. Their latest defeat came away to Waterford last night.

