Brandon Kavanagh's first goal of season rescues point for Saints against Waterford

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Waterford

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

HAVING PROVIDED FIVE assists this season, Brandon Kavanagh popped up with a timely first goal of the campaign as St Patrick’s Athletic had to work hard to salvage a point against Waterford at Richmond Park.

Unbeaten now in five games, Jon Daly’s Inchicore side hold onto fifth spot in the Premier Division table. Waterford, with just one win from their last seven, remain in eighth place.

Keith Long’s Blues, who beat St Pat’s 3-1 at the RSC in their first meeting of the season early last month, were the better side in the first half and good value for Maleace Asamoah’s lead goal.

A positive start by St Pat’s proved a false dawn as they were perhaps fortunate to troop off just that one goal behind at half-time.

Well-organised Blues played their way into the game and duly took the lead from their first corner of the night on 13 minutes.

Ex-Saint Ben McCormack’s delivery was nodded on by skipper Darragh Leahy for winger Asamoah to flick the ball home for his third goal of the season.

It was a welcome third goal in their last seven games for Keith Long’s side who should have punished sloppy play to double their lead on 33 minutes.

Wide awake to the opportunity, Rowan McDonald nicked the ball off a sluggish Aaron Bolger as he went to control Anto Breslin’s throw.

The midfielder galloped into space to set-up Asamoah who toe-poked wide when he should have scored.

And there was another let-off for St Pat’s two minutes before the interval.

McCormack’s free kick bounced straight through for Padraig Amond, the veteran striker inches from adding to his five goals this season as his shot arrowed just wide of Danny Rogers’ right-hand post.

Amond was then back defending in first-half stoppage time, clearing off the line when Saints skipper Joe Redmond got his head to Kavanagh’s corner.

Blues keeper Sam Sargeant was worked by Melia for the first time three into the second half.

But it wasn’t until the introduction of substitutes Chris Forrester, Ruairi Keating and Jake Mulraney that the home side sparked to life.

All three were involved for the equaliser on 65 minutes with Forrester’s fierce drive not held by Sargeant.

The clumsy parry by the goalkeeper presented the loose ball on a plate for Kavanagh who tapped home from close range.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Turner, Redmond, Keeley, Breslin; Lennon, Bolger (Keating, 62); B. Kavanagh, Leavy (Forrester, 62), Nolan (Mulraney, 62); Melia (Palmer, 79)

Waterford: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Leahy, McCourt; McDonald, Macadam, McCormack (Akachukwu, 77); Asamoah (Pattison, 71), Amond, Parsons (McMenamy, 90)

Referee: David Dunne

Attendance: 4,376