Wednesday 29 April, 2020
St Pat's open Richmond Park as food bank for local community

The club have teamed up with local volunteers to arrange deliveries of essentials to vulnerable members of the community.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 8:37 PM
A view of Richmond Park.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed their ground, Richmond Park, will open as a food bank for the local community.

The club have linked up with Frontline Make Change and Dublin South City partnership to put together food packages for those most in need. 

Packs include items such as tinned food, cereal, pasta, rice along with everyday household items, and will be delivered by volunteers of a range of local organisations from this week. Deliveries will also serve as a way of checking on the welfare of those isolated by measures introduced to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“When we were approached by Frontline and when it became clear during discussions that the provision of food parcels locally was a necessity, we were delighted to be able to help to make this a reality”, said Pat’s Community Officer David Morrissey.

“Richmond Park has unfortunately been closed for the past number of weeks, so as a club we thought, why wouldn’t we use our facilities as a hub to ensure the provision of food to those in need locally.  It was a no brainer and we are delighted to be working alongside organisations that do brilliant work in Inchicore all year round.” 

Pat’s have called for anyone in a position to do so to make donations of tinned food, pasta, rice and household items. Donations can be dropped at the archway beside 125 Emmet Road at Richmond Park between 12pm and 2pm on Saturdays or from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Businesses and organisations interested in making a donation are encouraged to email david.morrissey@stpatsfc.com to express their interest.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

