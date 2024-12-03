St Pat's boss Stephen Kenny hails signing of Northern Ireland U21 international Barry Baggley

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have continued to strengthen ahead of the 2025 League of Ireland season with the signing of Barry Baggley from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland U21 international had spent the last two seasons on loan with Waterford and, as a result of his performances, the midfielder was in demand this winter.

“I’m delighted. He is a really good footballer, a left-footed midfield playmaker who has a great understanding of the position,” Kenny said.

“He has the flexibility to play in different roles within the midfield, he’s had a good bit of experience for a player who is still an U21 international with Northern Ireland. Barry has the capacity to really improve, he has a strong personality having been captain of Waterford and he’ll be an excellent addition for the forthcoming campaign.”

St Pat’s already tied down midfielder Romal Palmer to a new contract yesterday while centre back Tom Grivosti has also committed his future to the Inchicore club. Baggley is the second new arrival after winger Simon Power’s move from Sligo Rovers.

“When I met Stephen Kenny, I thought straight away that it would be a perfect fit for me to come to St Pat’s, I think the type of football that Stephen likes to play will suit me and I’m looking forward to meeting the lads tomorrow,” Baggley said.

“St Pat’s is a brilliant club to be at, things are going in the right direction, we want to compete and the crowd here is unbelievable too, it’s always sold out and will be great to play in front of.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, popular Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has also signed a new deal at Dalymount Park.

The fresh terms will take him into his seventh season in Phibsborough and the Dubliner has not just been taken into the hearts of Bohs fans because of his performances, but also his willingness to be open with his mental health challenges in recent times.

“This club means everything to me. It’s a privilege to play for Bohs. The people within the club value you, not only as a player but also as a person,” he said.

“I can’t put into words how much the support I have had from the club, not just last year, but since day one, means to me. There are so many people within the club, both past and present, who I remain eternally grateful to.

Bohs goalkeeper James Talbot. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

“I also want to thank the fans who have been so good to us all and me personally despite it being a disappointing year for the group and the club as a whole. I’ve seen first hand the lengths our supporters go to support us in good and bad moments.

“For me, last year was a great learning experience on and off the pitch. But I’m not at this club for those experiences, I am here because I am driven to win things with Bohs.

“I spoke to the gaffer regularly and once I knew I was in his plans, it was all systems go to sign back. The environment that the management have set is of a really high standard and I want to be a part of that.”