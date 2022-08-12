Membership : Access or Sign Up
St Pat's confirm two players racially abused amid CSKA loss

The incidents have been reported by the club to Uefa, the Football Association of Ireland and Sport Against Racism Ireland.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 12 Aug 2022, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,421 Views 2 Comments
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed that two of their players were racially abused amid last night’s Europa Conference League match against CSKA Sofia at Tallaght Stadium.

A disappointing night for the Irish side saw them lose 2-1 on aggregate to their Bulgarian opponents.

Part of a statement issued by the Premier Division club read: “One of our players was sent racist messages on his personal social media account, while another was racially abused during last night’s game.”

Club Chairman Garrett Kelleher added: “We are appalled and disgusted by the vile racist messages and language that has been directed at our players.

“St Patrick’s Athletic is a multi-cultural, inclusive and welcoming club to all individuals, with a zero-tolerance policy to racism and abuse of any kind.

“The club has offered its full support to both players, and we look forward to seeing them back on the pitch at Richmond Park on Sunday.”

