Disappointing defeat for St Pat's capped by rare Conor McCormack goal

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC failed to build on their encouraging trip to Oriel Park on Friday when they suffered a 2-0 defeat this evening at home to Derry City.

The result sees the Candystripes leapfrog Pat’s into fifth place in the League of Ireland Premier Division table due to their marginally superior goal difference.

Goals from debutant James Akintunde and captain Conor McCormack secured the win for Derry, who rebounded well from Friday’s home loss to Sligo Rovers.

However, it was a setback for the hosts, who’ll be disappointed not to have kicked on from their 1-1 draw away to champions Dundalk.

After a tight first half, Akintunde put Derry ahead with five minutes of the second half played. The English striker, who joined recently from Maidenhead United, provided an excellent first-time finish after the ball was squared by Jack Malone.

Playing against one of his former clubs, McCormack doubled the visitors’ with a rare goal when he curled the ball beyond Brendan Clarke from just outside the box in the 73rd minute.

The Saints redoubled their efforts late on, with a stoppage-time effort from Martin Rennie pushed onto the post as Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie made sure that he left Richmond Park with a clean sheet.

In the First Division, Bray Wanderers moved up to third place after a brace of Gary Shaw goals gave them a 2-0 win away to Longford Town.

Francely Lomboto’s late goal rescued a point for Galway United in a dramatic finish to their game against Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The visitors were 2-1 up thanks to goals from Taner Dogan and Adam Lennon which came either side of a Mikey Plaice strike, but Lomboto snatched a share of the spoils for Galway in the 88th minute.

Tonight’s League of Ireland results

Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Derry City

First Division

Galway United 2-2 Athlone Town

Longford Town 0-2 Bray Wanderers

