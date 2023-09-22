Lonergan at the double to keep St Pat's title hopes alive

St. Patrick’s Athletic: 3

Dundalk: 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC overcame a much-improved Dundalk side tonight with an excellent second-half showing in front of the Virgin Media cameras.

Looking for a huge response to last week’s poor performance, and in desperate need of three points, the visitors started bright with Daniel Kelly on the left for the visitors looking lively, and seemingly having the beating of Carl Axel Sjoberg, as the pacey wideman saw his strike flash across goal after two minutes.

But going the other way, right back Sjoberg looked a threat of his own, and thought he had created the opener for Chris Forrester, who finished well underneath Nathan Sheppard, only for the offside flag to go up.

But the visitors continued to apply all the pressure forcing set pieces and often having all 10 outfield players in the opposition half, suffocating the Saints’ build-up play as frustration grew around Inchicore.

With half-time approaching, the Lilywhites went close to breaking the deadlock twice in quick succession. Firstly, Daryl Horgan collected Johannes Yli-Kokko’s clipped ball on his chest before dragging his shot wide. And just a minute later Pat Hoban cleverly cut back to the edge of the area for Kelly, whose goal-bound effort was superbly saved by Dean Lyness.

The home side came flying out of the traps in the second period and got themselves ahead five minutes in. Hayden Muller made a mess of a high ball, allowing Tommy Lonergan to race clear before sliding the ball into the far bottom corner.

Minutes later the hosts doubled their lead when that man again, Lonergan, held off Greg Sloggett before looping the ball over the head of the helpless Nathan Shepperd.

To their credit, the visitors halved the deficit with just over a quarter of an hour remaining, when Archie Davies played a beautiful slide rule ball in beyond for Daniel Kelly who finished sharply first time.

But their search for an equaliser was dealt a massive blow when left-back Robbie Benson received a second yellow for hauling down Mark Doyle who looked to race clear.

With the last kick of the game, birthday boy Mason Melia was clipped in the area and dusted himself down to add a third and put the icing on the cake.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness, Carl Axel Sjoberg (David Norman, 23’), Sam Curtis, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin, Jake Mulraney (Mason Melia, 82’), Jason McClelland (Mark Doyle, 68’), Adam Murphy, Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester (Kian Leavy, 82’), Tommy Lonergan (Conor Carty, 68’)

Subs not used: Danny Rogers, Ben McCormack, Alex Nolan, Thijs Timmermans

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd, Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Greg Sloggett, Robbie Benson, Johannes Yli-Kokko (Connor Malley, 67’), Paul Doyle (Alfie Lewis, 86’), John Martin (Samuel Durrant, 67’), Daniel Kelly (Cameron Elliott 90+2), Daryl Horgan (Ryan O’Kane, 86’), Pat Hoban

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie, Darragh Leahy, Robbie McCourt, John Mountney