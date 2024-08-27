THE FAI’S DECISION to postpone last Sunday’s Premier Division clash between Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic with less than 48 hours notice was debated by Shane Keegan and David Sneyd on the latest episode of the Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I’m not 100% sure what more the FAI could have done around this postponed game,” Keegan, the former Cobh Ramblers and Galway United boss said.

“I’m not one to defend the FAI but I think they were a little bit stuck between a rock and a hard place on this one.

“People are saying that it was the right decision but that it should have been done in a more timely manner.”

Keegan added: “My question is, if they did call it off and then Pat’s went and got the result that Shamrock Rovers got in the first leg, a 4-0 loss, do you not think the FAI look even more ridiculous then? If they’d postponed a league game for a game that has no purpose at all!

“No. I get what you mean but absolutely not,” The 42’s Sneyd said.

“If they get beat, they get beat. If the governing body say that they’re going to wait and see what happens because we think you might get hockeyed, what message does that send out?

“This is the argument that I have when people say ‘Just as well it wasn’t on TV’ [if there’s a heavy defeat]. It’s about setting a consistency and saying, ‘We feel like you have a chance so this league game in question isn’t going to go ahead’.

“My personal view on it is if you’re trying to build something and make it a consistent thing for Irish clubs to do well in Europe, in the short term any team playing in Europe should have no league game in between their European games.

“Even if it’s the first qualifying round. Only in the short term, even if it’s just for the next three years.”

Sneyd added: “Throw in a few of the early cup games if necessary. You might get a tough draw, but you might also get a non-league side and there’s no issue. There are ways of doing it.

“The rules state that if it’s in the best interest of the league and the FAI that the league director can call off any game with 24 hours notice.”

