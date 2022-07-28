Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

St Pat's triumph on penalties to complete memorable night for Irish sides in Europe

After beating Mura, they will face CSKA Sofia in the third qualifying round.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 10:39 PM
23 minutes ago 3,787 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5828581
St Pat's players celebrate.
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO
St Pat's players celebrate.
St Pat's players celebrate.
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

Mura 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

(St Pat’s win 6-5 on penalties after 1-1 aggregate result)

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC earned a dramatic penalty shootout win over Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League this evening.

Following last week’s 1-1 draw in Dublin, it finished 0-0 after extra time this evening before Tim Clancy’s men prevailed 6-5 on spot kicks, leading to ecstatic scenes.

The Saints had their work cut out against the side who beat Tottenham in the group stages last season, but they held their own for the 120 minutes before showing good composure thereafter.

It means they progress to the competition’s third round, joining Sligo Rovers who enjoyed a similarly impressive win over Motherwell earlier this evening.

The Saints could easily have won it in normal time, with Thijs Timmermans and Barry Cotter among the players going close to opening the scoring.

They also survived a couple of scares down the other end, with West Ham loanee Joseph Anang pulling off some good saves.

The visitors’ chances were boosted in the 71st minute, as substitute Matic Marusko was sent off for an incident in which he made contact with Chris Forrester’s face.

Amid a nervy shootout, Eoin Doyle, Ronan Coughlan, Jason McClelland, Timmermans, Serge Atakayi and Joe Redmond all scored, while misses by Cotter and Tom Grivosti proved immaterial.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Two of the hosts’ penalties missed the target, while Anang saved one, completing a fine individual performance.

In the next round, they face Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, who beat North Macedonian side Makedonija Gjorče Petrov 4-0 on aggregate this evening.

The two-legged tie takes place on 4 and 11 August, with the Irish side at home for the latter match.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie