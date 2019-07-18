Henrik Larsson's son on target as St Pat's Europa League dream ends

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC were dumped out of Europe tonight following a 4-1 aggregate loss to Norrkoping.

A significant portion of the damage had been done in the first leg, as Pat’s were beaten 2-0 at Richmond Park.

Jordan Larsson — son of Celtic legend Henrik — opened the scoring on 37 minutes to extend the Swedish side’s overall advantage. He scored from close range, after goalkeeper Brendan Clarke had saved Alexander Fransson’s initial effort.

Conor Clifford then gave the Saints faint hopes of a comeback with 18 minutes remaining, as his spectacular effort from the edge of the box went in off the underside of the crossbar, making it 1-1 on the night.

Nonetheless, a goal from Sweden international Kalle Holmberg with four minutes remaining put the outcome beyond doubt, dinking it over Clarke following a clever one-two.

There was still time for Ciarán Kelly to be dismissed to add to the Dublin side’s woe. The young defender picked up a second booking after a mistimed challenge in the dying moments.

Norrkoping advance to play FK Liepāja of Latvia in the next round.

