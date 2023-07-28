St Pat's complete signing of ex-Liverpool defender McLaughlin

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have strengthened their squad with the signing of Northern Ireland defender Ryan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin – a right-back with five senior appearances for Northern Ireland – came through the academy ranks at Liverpool and then went on loan to Barnsley and Aberdeen. He left Anfield permanently in 2016 and without making a first-team appearance, joining Oldham Athletic, then moving on to join Blackpool, Rochdale and, most recently Morecambe.

Pat’s say McLaughlin was the subject of interest from clubs in England, Northern Ireland and the United States.

The 28-year-old says he consulted his former Oldham team-mate Eoin Doyle – who retired from the game this week – before committing to Richmond Park.

“The move has happened quite quickly and I’m really happy to be a St Patrick’s Athletic player”, said McLaughlin.

“I met Jon Daly and had a brilliant chat and I also spoke to Eoin Doyle, who I’ve played with before, about the club, they had nothing but good things to say and it was a no brainer for me to sign. It’s a really exciting time for the club with lots of important league matches to come and the next round of the cup against Derry City. From speaking to Jon and Eoin, and from seeing the clips and videos online, St Pat’s is in a really good place at the moment, the crowds and the atmospheres look brilliant too. I’m delighted to be back in competitive football and I’m looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and showing what I can do.”

Elsewhere, Shelbourne have welcomed a third player from Hull City since Acun Ilicali completed his takeover at Tolka Park, with 20-year-old forward Will Jarvis joining on loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Conor Kane has left Shels to join Drogheda United on loan until the season’s end.