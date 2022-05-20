Shels show fight and spirit to take control and all three points against Saints

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Shelbourne 2

David Sneyd reports from Richmond Park

THIS WAS SHELBOURNE making their presence felt.

On the pitch, the terraces and the Director’s Box.

The visitors just seemed that bit hungrier, aggressive, maybe even angrier.

But they left happy with all three points courtesy of this well-earned and hard-fought victory.

Jack Moylan’s excellent opener was cancelled out by Joe Redmond on the stroke of half-time before JJ Lunney’s shot deflected off substitute Ian Bermingham in the 54th minute.

That’s the simple story of the game in terms of goals, but this victory was earned by spirit of endeavour more than anything else – a far cry from the opening night of the season when Pat’s cruised to a 3-0 win at Tolka Park.

It’s now three wins on the spin for Shelbourne – all of them coming while boss Damien Duff served his touchline suspension – but he was a dominant presence in the Pat’s Director’s Box alongside chairman Andrew Doyle – both growing more and more agitated as the minutes ticked by.

But there hugs all round when the final whistle blew and within seconds Duff was gone, quickly followed by Doyle.

They got what they wanted and didn’t need to hang around.

Shels showed their intent after just four minutes when Shane Farrell found himself in acres of space on the right flank. His inviting ball across the face of goal was just inches in front of Boyd who was at full stretch but unable to make contact.

The same pair combined in the 12th minute, this time Farrell getting the ball out of his feet quickly closer to the touchline and whipper a cross with pace which Boyd glanced towards goal.

Joseph Anang gathered comfortably, thought, as Shels’ confidence grew.

It was at this point that Duff emerged in the rows of seats directly behind the away side’s dugout. With his hood up and scarf leaving just his eyes visible, the Shels boss then made his way to the Directors’ Box where he sat alongside Doyle.

Shels boss Damien Duff. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Like the large contingent of away fans in the old Shed End, they made their presence known with roars of approval and encouragement.

Both men were on their feet embracing in the 24th minute when Moylan gave them the lead with a superbly-taken opener.

The 20-year-old showed composure to collect Redmond’s hooked clearance at the edge of the box and sell a deft dummy which left Tom Grivosti on his backside.

Moylan then set himself on his unfavoured left foot and stroked his effort into the top corner. It would have felt like even more of a sickener for the Saints given that skipper Chris Forrester blazed an effort over the crossbar from a similar position at the opposite end just moments previously.

Shels had the bit between their teeth and Pat’s seemed rattled. They were extremely fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when 16-year-old full back was involved in two rash challenges on Conor Kane.

Jack Moylan celebrates his goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The first saw him yellow carded for a trip as the left wing back ventured forward, while referee Damien McGrath gave the youngster the benefit of the doubt when he collided with the same opponent in the air after misjudging his challenge.

It was dangerous play and could easily have warranted at least another yellow, but he was spared and that decision proved crucial as Curtis had a key role in the equaliser.

It was his quick-thinking with a first-time pass wide to Billy King in the centre of the box that created the opening for the St Pat’s equaliser in the third minute of first-half injury time.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shels had failed to clear the danger from a corner and when the Scot picked out Redmond in the six-yard box the hosts were back on level terms.

Duff, not to mention chairman Doyle, were enraged by the decision not to send Curtis off, but some of their annoyance subsided nine minutes into the second half when they retook the lead.

It may have come in somewhat fortuitous circumstances, when Lunney’s tame shot deflected off substitute Bermingham and crept in.

But that slice of luck was deserved given they were the ones playing with a bite and an edge to their game.

Pat’s seemed to drift with creativity in the final third at a premium.

Duff’s message from the Director’s Box was clear. ‘We need you for the dirty stuff now, Jack, the dirty stuff!’ he roared in the direction of goal scorer Moylan with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Pat’s will rue the ball not dropping kindly to striker Eoin Doyle in the box when substitute Tunde Owolobi’s shot was parried by Brendan Clarke.

They are the moments you need to go your way and it was Shels who earned their luck. Their hard work made sure of that.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Curtis (Scott HT), Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham HT), Breslin; Forrester (c) (Robinson 83), O’Reilly; Burns, McCormack (McClelland 60), King (Owolabi 60); Eoin Doyle.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Driscoll, Byrne (c), Griffin; Kane, Lunney (Molloy 68), Dervin, Hakiki (Ledwidge 73), Farrell; Moylan (Anaebonam 87); Boyd.

Referee: Damien MacGrath